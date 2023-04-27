MSAD 58 hires new superintendent, approves budget by narrow margin

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Tuesday night, the MSAD 58 school board voted unanimously to hire Laura Columbia as the new superintendent for the district.

Columbia currently serves as the curriculum coordinator for RSU 9 in Farmington.

Superintendent Todd Sanders announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of June when his contract ends. Sanders confirmed that Columbia will start on July 1, 2023, but that he would meet with her before that start date to help with the transition process.

The board met Tuesday night to hold an executive session on hiring, following which they publicly voted to hire Columbia. The second agenda for the evening was for a budget meeting to review and approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and to review the pertinent dates for the budget town meeting and referendum votes.

During the budget meeting, Business Manager Jennifer Pooler shared the fifth draft of the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This proposed budget is an increase of 13.956 percent. Eight teacher positions and one nurse position were moved to the local budget after being paid with COVID-19 relief funds for the past couple years, which accounted for nearly half of the increased percentage.

Board member Barbara Barnes made a motion to reduce cost centers 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 by one percent, allowing the school administration to determine where to cut the budgets. This would result in a total budget decrease of approximately 0.75 percent. Board member Sue Pratt seconded the motion, stating she felt it was a step in the right direction and that the one percent decrease would not have big impacts in the budget.

Sanders asked if Barnes would allow more flexibility in the motion to have the administrators reduce the total overall budget by 0.75 percent, rather than reducing the specific cost centers by a set figure. Part of the challenge is that cost center 1, for regular instruction, includes teacher contracts so there are limits to the amount that can be further reduced. Barnes responded that her motion was for a one percent reduction in the specific cost centers.

This motion failed.

Board member Kathleen Doyan said that not everyone supports the reduction, and that some people support the 13 percent increase.

Vice chair of the board, Julie Talmage, made a motion to reduce the overall budget by 0.75% and allow the administration to make the decision on where to make the cut. Barnes seconded this motion. The board voted with five in favor and six opposed, and a weighted vote was calculated. The weighted vote showed 354 in favor and 431 opposed and the motion failed.

While the weighted vote was tabulated, board member Kim Jordan asked Barnes and Pratt if the reduction by 0.75 percent would address their concerns about the budget. Barnes responded that it did not address her concerns and that she was only getting started. She said a 13 percent increase was too high and that the board owed it to the taxpayers to look at the increase.

Board member Paul Orbeton stated that the board has to think of the kids, too.

Doyan said that she felt the current proposed budget was what the administration and schools needed to operate, and made a motion to pass the budget as presented. Board member Joe Ford seconded the motion.

Talmage said that the budget process had been a ‘rush job’ and suggested that the administrators and the board take one final look to see if there was anything else that could be changed. She said that the administrators had done a good job, but that the budget changes came at the board ‘hard and fast’.

The first two budget meetings were canceled due to a lack of board members present; a quorum could not be formed to conduct business.

Jordan agreed that the board should take one last look and then go with the ‘best offer.’

The board voted, six in favor of passing the budget as presented and five opposed. The weighted vote was 431 in favor and 354 opposed, and the budget passed as presented in draft five.

Several board members stated that they would not be present at the meeting in May to sign the warrant for the budget as they could not support the budget as approved by the board. The meeting adjourned without completing the final agenda items, the review of the timeline for the budget process.

The board will meet on May 2, 2023 at Phillips Elementary School to sign warrants for the district budget meeting and the validation referendum. The district budget meeting is scheduled for May 23, 2023.

For more information on the 2023-2024 budget, visit the MSAD 58 website.