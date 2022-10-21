MSAD 58 pauses Future Planning Committee meetings

PHILLIPS – The MSAD 58 school board voted Thursday night to pause the ‘Future Planning Committee’ meetings through the school year 2023/2024.

The future planning committee held a meeting on Monday, October 17, and invited local select boards to the meeting. During the course of the meeting the topic of closing Mount Abram High School came up again, which has resulted in concerns and heightened anxiety in the community throughout the week.

The future planning committee is an advisory committee that can make recommendations to the full school board for decision making.

Thursday night, Dr. Regina Campbell read a letter on behalf of the Carrabassett Valley School Board, asking how they can help through this time. The letter stated that the MSAD 58 crisis is a regional problem; Carrabassett Valley and Stratton should be involved in the discussion. In closing, Campbell said that Carrabassett Valley needs to start the conversation about secondary school for their students. They have a strong preference for Mount Abram but the instability in the district is pushing them to explore their options.

Erica Bracy, president of the Mount Abram Teacher’s Association, made a statement that the union does not support any further changes to the structure of the school district at this time.

Following the statements the school board discussed the issue.

Board member Kim Jordan asked for time to figure out where the district is now, following the reconfiguration. “I’d love to see us move forward in a positive manner,” Jordan said.

Julie Talmage, vice chair of the board, said that the future planning committee is to explore options for the future, not to close a school. However, the conversation does need to happen. “Avoidance doesn’t solve the issue,” Talmage said.

Board chair Jessica Cain said that the conversation Monday night started out looking at the options, but then it ‘took a hard left turn and went down a rabbit hole.’

Other board members expressed that the committee was discussing options for the future of the district and then ‘all of a sudden’ the topic of closing Mount Abram came up.

Sue Pratt, board member from Strong, said that the committee decided against making changes this year.

Cain proposed putting a pause on the committee meetings for two years, saying that the board does not yet know what they’ve saved through the reconfiguration. She advised waiting until they had more information from the reconfiguration and until Kingfield’s high valuation ‘rolls off’ somewhat.

Jordan said that she supports exploring their options, but that she feels now is not the time.

Isabella Norster, student representative to the board, reported that this week at the high school ‘has been a mess.’ She reported both teachers and students have asked her about the future of the high school.

The freshmen students, in particular, are concerned they will not be at Mount Abram for their senior year.

Cain said that the conversation needs to happen, but the meeting Monday did not feel like a conversation. The high school was called reportedly a ‘money pit’ and a statement was made that ‘nothing good ever comes out of it.’ Cain is concerned that these statements are making their way back to the students and staff at the school and it is like dumping salt in a wound. She is concerned that the topic will keep coming up in the committee meetings.

Superintendent Todd Sanders said that some statements were made Monday night that were incorrect.

Jordan said she came away from Monday’s meeting discouraged and could only imagine what it felt like for the teachers. She also said that her hometown of Kingfield had suggested possibly looking into withdrawing from the district following that meeting.

As a school board member Jordan is responsible for the students; if they had not come through two or three very difficult years for the kids, she would fully support having these conversations. Right now, she feels that everyone needs a break.

Board member Kathleen Doyan said that so far the committee meetings have been focused on the shortfall, not on the future.

The board voted 6 to 5, with a weighted vote of 429 to 369, in favor of pausing the committee meetings through 2023/2024.

The board will continue to collect general information from stakeholders that could be useful in developing the budget, Sanders said.