MSAD 58 schools transition to remote learning after multiple COVID-19 cases

KINGFIELD – An additional positive COVID-19 case was identified at Kingfield Elementary School this morning according to a notice from MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders. The district has seen a number of positive cases since the beginning of the school year, in particular at Phillips Elementary School which is now in “outbreak status.”

As a result, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students at KES and all of PES have moved to remote learning for the duration of next week. Students are home today as well to allow staff to prepare for the transition. A previously scheduled workshop day will take place on Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 11 is a regularly scheduled holiday; students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Students will be receiving the appropriate technology devices needed and will be eligible for lunch pick up between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Due to the number of positive cases and close contacts, all schools in the MSAD 58 district will implement universal masking, which goes against a decision made by the Board of Directors several weeks ago to not require face coverings. Sanders wrote in a notice to parents and staff that universal masking will be required until the district goes back to a “green” level of case numbers.

The lack of a mask mandate brought considerable concern from parents who organized a petition with more than 200 signatures asking the board of directors to reconsider their decision. The request was denied.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal masking for all public school students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Maine is currently in the red for positive cases; CDC reported 925 positive cases on Thursday, Sept. 30. The highest number of cases in a single day was just over 1,000 on Jan. 2, 2021.