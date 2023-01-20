MSAD 58 superintendent resigns, effective June 30

STRONG – With great regret, the MSAD 58 school board accepted a letter of resignation from Superintendent Todd Sanders during their meeting Thursday night.

“It was not an easy decision,” Sanders said.

Sanders was hired as the superintendent in 2019, with previous experience in school administration and classroom education. Over the last three and a half years the district as a whole has been faced with major budgetary shortfalls, the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing and personnel issues, and a district reorganization. During this time Sanders filled in as an administrator at the high school for several months in addition to his role as superintendent.

Sanders shared his letter of resignation, dated January 9, with the Bulldog. In his letter he acknowledged staff at all levels in the district, from custodians and bus drivers to teachers and ed techs, to school administrators and department heads, thanking them for their hard work and dedication to the students of MSAD 58.

“Each and everyday staff go above and beyond to guarantee we will be able to educate our students to the highest degrees possible,” Sanders wrote. “A couple examples that come to mind would be staff stepping up to cover for colleagues during a period of significant illness. It could be staff showing up in the kitchen to provide breakfast for students. It could be staff going above and beyond to provide opportunities for students and their parents/guardians to participate in special after-school activities.

“Over the three and a half years that I have been in the district we have faced some unprecedented challenges. Your commitment and resolve have led to these being successfully met head on. The district has changed and, as a result, continues to grow and improve.

“That is what makes the last part of this correspondence so difficult. Once my current contract expires on June 30, 2023, I will be leaving M.S.A.D. #58. I have truly enjoyed the experiences I have had in the district and will most definitely miss you all. I will always remember my time here and wish nothing but the best for M.S.A.D. #58 in the future.”

RSU 16, serving Poland, Minot, and Mechanic Falls, announced on January 9 that the board has hired Sanders as the district superintendent. He will start in RSU 16 on July 1, 2023.

In addition the board accepted a letter of resignation from Gregory Siekman, technology specialist in the district, and a letter of retirement from Robin Chase, a teacher at Day Mountain Regional Middle School. Last month the board accepted a letter of resignation from Lynne Cary, the business manager, who will start as the office manager at the Farmington Police Department in February.

MSAD 58 serves the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong.