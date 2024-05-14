MSAD 58 Superintendent reviews proposed budget with selectboard

KINGFIELD – MSAD 58 Superintendent Laura Columbia reviewed the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget with the selectboard last Monday, May 6. The $11,885,475 proposed district budget reflects a 3.06% increase over the current budget. The $2,107,864 Kingfield share of the proposed budget is a $228,946 increase, or 12.19%, from the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Proposed increases for Avon, Phillips and Strong are 8.52%, 9.11%, and 10.05%, respectively.

Columbia began by reviewing district goals.

“When I first started in July, we didn’t really have district goals; each school had their own goal,” she said.

A survey was completed with input from communities, staff and students to gather feedback regarding goals.

“The trends we saw were increasing our curriculum and our academics, wanting to feel safe at school; and a lot about our facilities,” she explained.

Columbia and the administrative team then formed goals using survey data. Those goals include: having 95% or more students graduating with an 8th grade reading level; 90% of staff and students reporting having someone at school to discuss difficulties with; and all facilities scoring 90% or higher on the facilities assessment rubric.

“Someone might say, ‘Just an 8th grade reading level?’. If we could get 95% of our kids to an eighth grade reading level, they can access almost all medical documents and tax documents. That would be a great improvement to our community,” Columbia said.

Major impacts for the proposed budget includes decreasing the balance forward, which reduces district town tax burdens.

“Last year we had a $700,000 balance forward. In my opinion that’s very high for our budget,” Columbia said.

The balance forward is based on unspent designated funds from previous years.

“At some point we’re going to run out of that money because we’re hopefully budgeting accurately and not having money left over. We did reduce the balance forward by $15,000. I would like to reduce it by more but after we looked at the numbers for the towns, we had to meet somewhere in the middle because it is a large impact for this year,” she explained.

Included in the proposed budget is $50,000 for a facilities assessment. Grant money will make up the $100,000 required to have the assessment completed.

“They will come and look at our four buildings and our bus garage. We haven’t had a true facilities assessment done that I could find. It is a large amount of money, but I think it’s really worth it moving forward. It is a very thorough inspection. They look at what you need to do in one year, five years, 10 years. That will help us form our budgets. Having a thorough plan is going to help us project in the future of where our budget might be,” she continued.

Other increases include funding for positions that were not included in the FY 24 budget and operational increases such as pellets, fuel and oil; and salaries and benefits.

A public hearing will be held Thursday, May 23 at 7 pm at Mt. Abram High School. During the hearing, district voters will have a chance to weigh in on each of the 17 articles of the proposed budget.

The final article seeks authorization for the school board to transfer up to $616,000 from available fund balances to the Capital Reserve Account and to allow expenditure from the account for improvement projects and equipment as needed.

“You can see we took out funding in the budget for the pavement at Mt. Abram High School. I would love to do that next year with this reserve account. When I take it out of the local budget and put it into the reserve account, it gives us flexibility to have that fund without having to raise it every year,” she explained.

Resident Annie Twitchell asked, “So if I’m understanding correctly, the school district can’t use undesignated funds without approving it through the taxpayers. So we’re looking at approving $685,000 from the undesignated towards reducing the tax burden this year. We’re also looking at approving $616,000 towards the capital reserve, which would then make it so that the school board has access to use those funds. Undesignated accounts are kind of locked up to the school board and those funds can’t be expended without input from the communities. Is that correct?”

Columbia said that the board has access to the funds up to a certain point, “Once the annual audit process starts, you can’t touch last year’s undesignated funds until the audit is complete. I’m really stressing the importance of allowing that money to go into that reserve account. That would really, really help our district moving forward”

The budget referendum will be held in individual towns Tuesday, June 11. Kingfield polls will be open at Webster Hall 8am to 8pm. Unlike the May 23 public hearing, voters will weigh in on the school budget as a whole, rather than on individual article items.

Moving on to other town business, Village Enhancement Committee member Susan Davis said, “As many of you know, Rob and Polly MacMichael have bought what we sometimes refer to as Keenan Building or the Sugarloaf Shop. They have asked us if they could have the town planters. They would be very happy to store them, plant them and use them around that part of town. It is our understanding the planters are town property and they need a selectmen vote.”

The planters are trash cans that had been painted by local children and have been out of commission for many years. Although the dozen planters had been placed throughout the town in the past, the majority of them were concentrated in the center of town.

The board had no concerns with allowing the MacMichaels to utilize the planters.However, Chairman Wade Brown said the planters were town property and should be stored by the town when not in use.

Town Manager Leanna Targett discussed removing maple trees on Riverside Street. There are several trees on the road that are dead or dying, she said. The trees are in the town right of way and, therefore, the responsibility of the town. There are currently three trees that need removal at a cost of $1,000 per tree.

In other matters, the selectboard opted to conduct a survey of residents regarding placing portable speed tables on town roadways. The survey will be available to residents alongside the June 11 school budget referendum and state primaries. The results of the survey will give the selectboard a clearer direction of whether the town wants to move forward with implementation of the traffic calming devices.

Voters will also consider Jordan Ventures’ contract zoning application on June 11. The proposed two 4-unit apartment buildings to be built at 47 West Kingfield Road requires setback and density changes. The privately-owned buildings will be similar in style to Jordan Ventures housing located at 64 West Kingfield Rd.

The board will hold its next regular meeting 6pm Monday, May 20 at Webster Hall.

Elections for two selectboard and two MSAD #58 school directions will be held Friday, May, 31 8am – 8pm at Webster Hall, and absentee ballots are currently available. The Annual Town Meeting will be held Saturday, June 1 at 9am at Kingfield Elementary School.