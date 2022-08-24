MSAD 58 to begin school under new configuration August 31

PHILLIPS — As the new school year gets underway in MSAD 58, there are a number of changes facing students, staff, and families alike.

In Strong, the newly created Day Mountain Regional Middle School will host students from fifth to eighth grades from across the district. Elementary students from Strong will attend school in either Kingfield or Phillips, based on where they live. Margaret Adams, formerly a middle school English teacher at Kingfield Elementary, is the principal at Day Mountain Middle School.

“As we transition into our exciting future as Day Mountain Regional Middle School, we are looking for ways to unite the incoming middle schoolers who have previously seen each other as competitors but now need to embrace each other as teammates,” Adams wrote in a letter to Strong community members and alumni. While the Strong athletic banners will remain in the gymnasium as an acknowledgement of the past, trophies from the Strong Elementary School are being ‘respectfully retired’ to help create a welcoming and unified middle school. Some were sent to the Strong Historical Society and others were made available for coaches, players, and alumni.

Timothy Richards, formerly a principal in a neighboring school district, has taken the principal role at Mount Abram High School. “I have to say that I am very excited to be part of the Mount Abram family,” Richards wrote in a letter to students and families. “In my short time here, I have witnessed the impressive summer soccer tournament, a testament to the sense of community here. The staff that I have had the opportunity to meet and work with are very dedicated to the students and community. MSAD 58 is very lucky to have such a dedicated staff.”

Ronda Fournier has been hired as the principal at Kingfield Elementary School, and Sabrina Reed-Carrier is the district-wide special education director.

While districts across the state are struggling to fill positions, Superintendent Todd Sanders said there are a few openings but he feels MSAD 58 is in a better position than many other districts. As of August 17, the district had openings for a custodian, high school math teacher, two secondary special education teachers, a speech-language pathologist, food service director, head librarian, two part-time bus driver positions, and a number of educational technicians. There are openings for substitute teachers, ed techs, custodians, bus drivers, cooks, and nurses.

With regards to COVID-19, Sanders said, “The direction school districts have been given is to treat COVID-19 as we would any other communicable disease, such as the seasonal flu. There will be no special tracking.”

“I am very optimistic about the upcoming year,” Sanders said. “The changes we made in the configuration of the district have been well received. The custodial staff did an awesome job of moving a significant amount of material from building to building. Teachers have been in rooms getting new and familiar settings ready for students. The administrative team is energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are looking forward to being able to focus our energy and attention to things that are much more focused on connections, student social emotional support, educational practice and instruction.”

Day Mountain Middle School and Kingfield Elementary School will be hosting open houses on Monday, August 29. Phillips Elementary School will be welcoming families and visitors on Tuesday, August 30. PreK – ninth grades return to school Wednesday, August 31. All grades resume classes on Thursday, September 1.