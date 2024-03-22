MSAD 58 to take half day for April 8 eclipse

PHILLIPS – The MSAD 58 board approved a half-day of school on April 8 in anticipation of the total solar eclipse.

The board’s regular meeting on Thursday was relocated from Mt. Abram High School to the Phillips Elementary School due to power outages at the high school. The agenda was shortened to allow the board time to review a modified budget.

Superintendent Laura Columbia said that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had reached out to the district several times to see what the district planned for the eclipse on April 8. Stratton School and Rangeley Lakes Regional School, nearby districts which are also in the path of totality, have already established plans for the day. Stratton School will have a half day with an early release and Rangeley Lakes Regional School will have a fully-remote day on April 8.

The sheriff’s office, local fire departments and police departments, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, and state partners such as the Maine Forest Service, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Department of Transportation are planning ahead for a possible surge of tourists for the eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, the partial eclipse will start sometime around 2:15 p.m. although the exact times vary by location, with a small window of totality around 3:30 p.m. and the partial eclipse ending around 4:30 p.m. The length of totality can vary based on location. Northern Franklin County from Phillips and Kingfield north to the Canadian border will see totality for some period of time.

Columbia said local emergency services are planning for a rapid departure of traffic from Rangeley and other parts of the county, and there are concerns about buses being stuck in traffic with kids still onboard.

At the same time, she was concerned about missing a partial day of school after the number of disruptions they’ve experienced this year. It places a strain on families to arrange childcare for a half day, and there may be no issues, but it is difficult to predict and planning ahead gives families time to prepare.

“The safest option is to go for a half day,” Columbia said, adding that if the decision was entirely up to her, she would have to set a half day.

The board shared concerns about the burden of half days, but ultimately a majority voted in favor of a half day on April 8.

On a positive note, school principals and teachers have been leveraging free resources to obtain eclipse glasses. They are not promising that every child can get a pair of eclipse glasses but they are working to have some available.

The board also approved two field trips. The eighth grade class will go to Adventure Bound here in Maine to go whitewater rafting or hiking for their annual field trip. The class has fundraised over $8,000 and the trip costs a little under $7,000. Thirty-seven kids are signed up to go, with 15 chaperones. The board unanimously approved this field trip.

The high school outdoor club will also visit Adventure Bound in May. Students pay their expenses to attend and 10 or 12 students are expected to attend, with James Danala and Erin Demshar as chaperones. This was also approved.

The board began a review of the modified budget, which will continue in their next meeting on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Abram High School.