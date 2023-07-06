MSAD 58 welcomes Laura Columbia as new superintendent

PHILLIPS – Laura Columbia, the new MSAD 58 superintendent, started in her new role this week.

Columbia was hired in April, by unanimous vote of the school board to fill the position after Superintendent Todd Sanders announced his departure in June, at the end of his contract.

Columbia grew up in neighboring Kennebec County and currently lives in Farmington with her family. After graduating with a degree in secondary earth and space science education from the University of Maine at Farmington, Columbia started her career in education during district-wide school consolidations across the state. She worked in a variety of positions in Messalonskee, Leavitt, and RSU 10 before taking a position as the Director of Curriculum in RSU 9 (Mt. Blue), where she has worked for the last six years.

Columbia found she enjoys an administrative role as she loves finding solutions to problems that make the best use of the resources available, and working as part of a team to meet goals. As the Director of Curriculum she worked in a variety of roles that she will continue to fill in the smaller district in MSAD 58, such as the title grant coordinator.

Working under four different superintendents in the six years she spent at RSU 9, Columbia observed and learned from a range of leadership styles and methods, and is ready to learn how to best support the MSAD 58 community.

Columbia said she is excited to meet with the administrative team and the school board later this month, to begin identifying education goals in the district, and to find creative ways to leverage the available resources to best meet those goals. Columbia has attended board meetings and budget meetings since her hire to help understand some of the challenges the rural district faces, but wants to hear from stakeholders about the goals, values, and vision for MSAD 58. She values open and clear communication, and wants to keep the staff and the community ‘in the loop.’

While her new role as superintendent brings a lot of ‘firsts’ with it, Columbia is looking forward to learning and growing in MSAD 58.