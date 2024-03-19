MSAD 58 working through budget season for upcoming fiscal year

SALEM TOWNSHIP – The MSAD 58 school board is working through the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year. This is the first budget season with superintendent Laura Columbia, and there have been several changes to the budget process.

On Saturday, March 8, Columbia and the administrative team presented the budgets for each department and school within the district. The following meeting on March 14 was further discussion on the same topics with the school board giving direction for the administrative team to continue work.

“I think it’s really important that you see the budget as a whole before you start deliberating,” Columbia told the school board.

The initial budget requests for fiscal year 2025 across all cost centers would see an overall budget increase of 9.79%, but due to decreases in state funding and some of the requested increases not being covered by state funding, the preliminary local budget increases averaged to 27.70%.

“The admin team and I wrestled over this budget,” Columbia said. “We did not take this lightly.”

Kingfield Elementary principal Ronda Fournier noted in her presentation that they rely on grant funding, such as the grants from the Carrabassett Valley school district, for parts of the curriculum and programming, but those figures were factored into the regular budget so the board had a better understanding of the cost of education.

Teacher wages are still in negotiation across the district. Columbia proposed wage increases for the administrative team which would make their wages more comparable to administrators in similar districts such as Carrabec and Dirigo. The average increase is 7.68% for administrators across the district. A question was raised about wage increases and years of experience.

“I think experience matters, but I expect [my administrators] to do the job whether they have one year or twenty years,” Columbia said.

The technology director worked with school administrators to consolidate and reduce the amount of software licenses to cut costs, such as not renewing a district-wide licensing for programs that are only used in a few classrooms and instead getting less expensive classroom licenses.

Other increases included some significant raises in insurance costs for each of the buildings in the school district, benefits and paid family medical leave, and professional development for staff and administrators. Building and facilities repairs and maintenance also had a number of increases.

There were some decreases presented in the second meeting, such as the removal of an aerator for treating the soccer fields as the district can rent the equipment from a nearby district for substantially less. In addition, the district has carryover funds that could potentially be used to offset tax increases, although Columbia would like to work to reduce the amount of offsets and put the carryover funds into reserve accounts.

Board member Sue Pratt made a motion for the administrative team to change the budget to have no more than a 15% increase in each town’s local budget. This motion was approved by a majority of the school board, although concerns were voiced that even the 15% might not be enough for taxpayers to approve the budget.

The board will meet on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Abram High School for their regular monthly meeting. There will be a shortened agenda and the board will continue to discuss the budget.

The board will also have another budget meeting on March 28, followed by a community forum on April 4 for the public to ask questions and give feedback on the budget before the school board votes on the budget. Once the school board votes on the budget, it goes to a town meeting style vote in May for voters to set the final budget, which is then validated by voters in a referendum vote in June.

All of the budget documents are available on the district website under the budget tab.