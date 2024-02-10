Mt. Abram athletes and coaches recognized for high achievements and national awards

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Thursday night, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games, Mt. Abram High School athletes and coaches were recognized for their successes and achievements over the last few months. A full house was present for the event.

Payton Mitchell, a senior at MTA, joined the ranks of 1000-point scorers earlier in the week. While receiving the award Thursday night Mitchell was joined by his mother, Mackenzie Dudley; his father, Jonah Mitchell; and his brothers, Brennan and Brady.

John Chase recently received the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Coach of the Year award, and he was recognized for this Thursday night.

For the fall of 2023, Darren Allen of Avon was recognized as the National Coach of the Year for his class. Allen coaches the boys soccer team, which brought home the state championship in November for the first time in team history. Allen has also won regional and state recognition for his work as a soccer coach in recent years. Thursday night, Allen received a standing ovation from the audience.

MTA senior Morgan Thibodeau, one of the team captains for the boys soccer team, was recognized for three awards: the Coastal Auto Parts Player of the Week, United Soccer Coaches All Region Player, and United Soccer Coaches All American Player. Thibodeau is the first All American soccer player in school history.

The entire MTA boys soccer team was honored for their state championship win with a banner commemorating the achievement, which the team raised to the rafters in the gym. The 2023 MTA boys soccer team was coached by Darren Allen, Glenn Mirlocca, and Jason Wing. Team captains were Sam Cockerham, Payton Mitchell, and Morgan Thibodeau. The team’s players were Bryce Wilcox, Cam Frost-Grey, Killian Pillsbury, Kaiden Longley, Chase Ross, Harrison Thomas, Andrew Rother, Ash Rollins, Landon Russell, Mike Wilkens, Max Dexter, Brennan Mitchell, Bear Rollins, Landen Marble, Josh Finne, Bryce Cote, Brady Mitchell, Jamie Hering, Logan Dube, and Trey Reed.

Finally, Lyle Hering, a Class of 2023 graduate, returned to the school for his Ski Meister banner for his excellent performance during high school. His Alpine ski coach Leah Danala and Nordic ski coach Lucas Milliken presented him with the banner.