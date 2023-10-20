Mt. Abram boys soccer team wins fourth MVC title in four years

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Undefeated during the regular season, last night the Mt. Abram High School boys soccer team brought home their fourth Mountain Valley Conference title in four years.

MTA Athletic Director Kristina Stevens said that the team is having an amazing season with 14-0 during the regular season. The team has not lost a home game in four years.

Thursday night, the MTA boys team played against Monmouth in the Mountain Valley Conference and won, 6-0.

Coach Darren Allen said that through the regular season, MTA was undefeated and only gave up two goals. He said the team has played against “heavy duty competition” due to a change in ruling that allows them to play cross-classes and compete against larger schools.

Allen said that MTA had a huge crowd of supporters at the MVC match in Winthrop, which was good to see.

The MTA boys soccer team is coached by Allen, Glenn Mirlocca, and Jason Wing. Team captains are Sam Cockerham, Payton Mitchell, and Morgan Thibodeau. The team’s players are Bryce Wilcox, Cam Frost-Grey, Killian Pillsbury, Kaiden Longley, Chase Ross, Harrison Thomas, Andrew Rother, Ash Rollins, Landon Russell, Mike Wilkens, Max Dexter, Brennan Mitchell, Bear Rollins, Landen Marble, Josh Finne, Bryce Cote, Brady Mitchell, Jamie Hering, Logan Dube, and Trey Reed. These players range from grade 9 to 12.

Allen said that every one of his roster played in the MVC game Thursday night.

Wednesday, October 25, MTA will play North Yarmouth Academy in the first round of the state championship playoffs, at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township. The game starts at 5 p.m.

“It should be a fun run,” Stevens said.