Mt. Abram boys soccer team wins semi-final against Waynflete, advances to regional finals next week

SALEM TOWNSHIP – The Mt. Abram High School boys varsity soccer won the semi-finals game 3-0 against Waynflete Friday night, and the team will advance to the regional finals for the third consecutive year.

At the end of the first half both teams were tied at zero, but within the first five minutes of the second half MTA scored the first point of the game. The second point followed in another few minutes. Both teams played hard but with a minute and five seconds left on the clock, MTA scored the third and final point of the game, winning the semi-final.

Coach Darren Allen said this is MTA’s first ever victory over Waynflete, four-time defending state champions.

Last week on October 25, MTA won 4-0 against North Yarmouth Academy in the quarterfinals. The semi-final match against Waynflete was rescheduled from Saturday, October 28 to Friday, November 3. Earlier this week the soccer field had to be shoveled in preparation for the match – the hazard of playing a game up in the mountains in November!

The regional finals will be Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Lewiston. MTA is slated to play against Traip Academy. The second match-up in the finals is George Stevens Academy versus Mount View and the winning teams from these matches will move to the championships on November 11. For more information visit the tournament page at MaxPreps.

The MTA boys soccer team is coached by Allen, Glenn Mirlocca, and Jason Wing. Team captains are Sam Cockerham, Payton Mitchell, and Morgan Thibodeau. The team’s players are Bryce Wilcox, Cam Frost-Grey, Killian Pillsbury, Kaiden Longley, Chase Ross, Harrison Thomas, Andrew Rother, Ash Rollins, Landon Russell, Mike Wilkens, Max Dexter, Brennan Mitchell, Bear Rollins, Landen Marble, Josh Finne, Bryce Cote, Brady Mitchell, Jamie Hering, Logan Dube, and Trey Reed. These players range from grade 9 to 12.