Mt. Abram High School graduates 45 students in Class of 2023

SALEM TOWNSHIP – Friday night the gymnasium at Mt. Abram High School was packed with friends, family, teachers and staff to celebrate the 45 students of the Class of 2023.

Salutatorian Savina Sherwood moved to the area in the middle of her freshman year, just three months before the COVID-19 shutdowns. Sherwood shared about the close community at the high school, a community which welcomed and embraced her from the very first day. “Although Mt. Abram is a small school in the middle of nowhere, it is a remarkable establishment that teaches students a sense of community, belonging, and pride of who we are and where we come from that no other school, whether it be smaller or larger, would be able to give. Mt. Abram provides the future with the important lesson of being resourceful, hardworking, and persevering in order to complete your goals. They’ve taught us to ask questions, accept our failures, explore our interests and hobbies, and be open minded in order for us to grow and be successful as we move on to be adults.”

Principal Tim Richards announced scholarships for the Class of 2023. A total of 70 scholarships were awarded to 24 students, for a total of $334,607. Of these, eight were given from the Michaela Morgan Memorial Scholarship and two from the Thomas Deckard-Madore Memorial Scholarship, in honor of two MTA students who lost their lives in a car crash in 2021.

Superintendent Todd Sanders and Senior Class Advisors Catherine Burris, Brad Cobb, Danielle London, and Dustin Zamboni presented students with their diplomas, following which, the valedictorian spoke.

Valedictorian Isabella Norster has served as the high school’s Student Representative on the MSAD 58 School Board for the last two years. During her speech, Norster shared that she and her classmates were faced with challenges no teenager should have to work through, but they made it through pandemics, grief, teacher and staff shortages and more, because they did it together.

“In entering the next part of our lives, I can’t help but give my congratulations to us all, even to those who could not be here today,” Norster said. “While the bleachers look full, the class of 2023 isn’t complete. We are missing a classmate, one who was loved and is missed equally as deeply. She was bright, destined for greatness, and would have wanted to be up here as much as the rest of us. With that being said, I would like to take a moment of silence for who should be the 46th graduate for Mt. Abram High School, Class of 2023, Michaela Morgan.”

“Courage, strength, adaptability, endurance, all different attributes we have taken away from Mt. Abram. However, this isn’t all. Mt. Abram HIgh School is a small but mighty community.” Norster continued, “We may not be the most modernized community, but nowhere else would teach students how to hike a mountain with their athletic team, how to start a fire with the elements around them, how to spot a moose on their soccer field, or how to catch a Pokemon with their very own Carter Chase. The Mt. Abram’s experience is unique, and I hope you all will continue to remember and cherish this.”

Turning to the audience, Norster said, “I’d like you to take a good look at our graduates here today. We have acknowledged our successes and achievements of the present, but we are just getting started. Still looking? Good. Because you are all staring at the future. These young adults are the future doctors, teachers, business owners, first responders, service men, engineers, radiologists, pharmacists, computer technologists, scientists, and many more, of our tomorrow. And I, for one, cannot wait to see it.”

Congratulations to the Mt. Abram High School Class of 2023:

Josey Arms, Damon Atwood, Dakota Bachelder, Samantha Bachelder, Isaiah Buckman, Chad Caton, Carter Chase, Lily Cole-Brault, Madison Contreras, Citilee Cunningham, Hope Daggett, Savannah Davis, Lily Day, Nolan Dyar, Lyle Hering, Spencer Fortenbacker, Kiley Franklin, Daisy Gusler, James Haynes, Charlotte Mitchell, Jason Moody, Isabella Norster, Willow Norton, Edward Pease, Alicia Phillips, Tucker Plouffe, Emily Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury, Frank Provencher, Charles Pye, Aden Richard, Olivia Roderick, Carter Ross, Nicholas Rush, Savina Sherwood, Veda Starbird, Juliana Myles Stewart, Jaidyn Stuart, Mackenna Targett, Dylan Thorne, Damien Thurlow, Kenneth Tozier, Jeffery Warnock, Justice Whiting, and Abigail Wilcox.