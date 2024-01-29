Mt. Blue boys basketball captain Evans Sterling hits 1,000 points

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School senior Evans Sterling made school history last week when he scored his 1000th point in his basketball career.

Evans is the third student in the history of the Mt. Blue boys basketball team to reach 1,000 points in his high school career, Coach Troy Norton said, and the first since 1993 – over thirty years.

“To get to this point, it takes a tremendous amount of work,” Norton said, outlining thousands of jump shots, hundreds of hours of training on the court and in the weight room, and a huge commitment to the team and the game.

Evans said he has been playing basketball since first grade. In elementary and middle school he played baseball, basketball, and soccer, but as he entered high school he decided to focus on basketball year-round.

“Evans’ just a great teammate,” Norton said. “Even as he’s approaching this great milestone, he’s still playing as a team. If someone else can make the shot, he passes the ball.”

Evans turned 18 on January 22, and scored points 1,000 and 1,001 the following night in the game against Messalonskee.

Evans is actively being recruited to play basketball in college, Norton said. He is also a leading contender for Player of the Year for the conference, and Mr. Basketball, a statewide award.

Evans will be honored at the next home game, Thursday, February 1 at 6:30 p.m. This match will be against Camden Hills.

Saturday, February 3, will be the Honor of Fame night between the girls’ and boys’ games. The boys game against Skowhegan kicks off at 7 p.m.

The final home game of the season will be Tuesday, February 6, against Hampden. This will also be Senior Night.

He is a captain who selfishly leads by example, Melanie Prescott, Class of 2024 advisor said.