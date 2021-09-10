Mt. Blue football kicks off first home game tonight



FARMINGTON – After a year of no play, the Mt. Blue Cougars face off against Cony High School tonight at 7 p.m. on their home field.

“This year, the kids, the coaches, and the community are so happy to have sports as basically normal coming back this fall,” Athletic Director Chad Brackett said.

It’s back to normal, with eight regular-season games, split between four home and four away. A new KVAC open tournament playoff rule has been applied, allowing all teams a chance at the championship playoffs regardless of games lost and/or missed.

“We’re all hoping we can get through the season without having to quarantine or have an impact by Covid,” Brackett said.

Masks will still be required inside buildings and on buses but can be taken off while outside. There will be no handshakes before or after games, and all players are required to submit a self-screening for both games and practices.

In addition, there will be contact tracing applied to all attendees in the stands. Mt. Blue encourages all persons to maintain a safe distance, but there are no strict guidelines for mask-wearing and the number of people in attendance.

This year, coach Scott Franzose has a younger team, lacking experience, but is “absolutely raving with talent.”

“I think he has no more than three kids who have ever played in a varsity football game before. So, you don’t know what to expect with the kids being inexperienced and young, but I think we’re gonna have a really exciting team to watch. They’re very athletic, they fly around the field, and they’re a group of really great kids,” Brackett said.

What to expect-

Sr. captains, Evan Downing and Haisen Foster are set to have a great season not only with their ability to play hard but their leadership and respect of their coaches. Brackett said he expects they will carry the team far.

Also to look out for Jr. captains Hayden Durrell and starting QB, Jayden Meader who Brackett said is equally dangerous running the ball as he is throwing.

Jr. Brody Walsh starting WR this season has the ability to make spectacular catches with his strong athleticism alongside fellow Jr. Hayden Dippner who is a very versatile player, most likely to get thrown around in many positions.

Mt. Blue football expects a great season ahead of them, ready to be back on the field. With a year off, this brand-new-looking team means a brand-new chance to compete in their division.