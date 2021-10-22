Mt. Blue Girls’ Soccer team heads into playoffs following triumphant season

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue High School Girls’ Soccer won their ninth game of the season on Tuesday night against Oxford Hills, improving their record to 9-4-1. The team narrowly won, edging the Vikings 1-0 thanks to a penalty kick midway through the first half by junior Katelyn Daggett.

The win came at a critical time, as the team now heads into postseason play this weekend optimistic following the hard-fought victory.

The team’s record was a significant improvment from the 2019 squad’s record of 5-9. The Cougars’ highlighted several memorable moments from this season, including defeating the Messolonskee Eagles 1-0, which was a goal of the team heading into the season.

The Cougars losses were notably close games each time, with the team never losing by more than a goal, including a narrow 2-1 loss to the undefeated number 1 seed Bangor High School. The team has clinched sixth place, securely reaching the post season play. However, senior captain Khloe Dean noted that the seeding does not reflect the post season prospects of the group.

“I do not think the place we finished in reflects the talent on our team. I can see us going very far,” she said.

For the team’s six seniors, this season marked the first trip to the Maine Principals Association’s playoff tournament during their tenor at Mt. Blue. Senior defender Hannah Wilbur noted this success derives from strong team chemistry and from playing together for over a decade.

“This is the best season we have had. We all work together well and we are close as well,” Wilbur said.

The group believes part of this success stemmed from losing out on last season. As with many teams across the country, COVID-19 impeded the Cougars from experiencing a regular season. The team was unable to participate in games, and found that the mandates made it difficult to scrimmage and compete with one another during practice. As a result, the group has grown a newfound appreciation each day, as Mt. Blue senior captain Grace Bell noted.

“I think we have taken it very seriously this year because we know how quick things can change. We know how hard last year was and we dont want to ever go through that again. We are taking advantage of every moment we have together and making the most of it,” she said.

The Cougars are set to play eleventh seed Skowhegan Area High School tonight at Caldwell Field. The winner of the preliminary game will take on third seed Brunswick Dragons.