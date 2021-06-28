Mt. Blue graduate credits success to former educators

NEW VINEYARD – Mt Blue High School graduate Andreas Wyder has recently been hired as a singer onboard the first cruise ship to leave the US post-pandemic.

Celebrity Edge, the cruise company, hasn’t had a cruise since March 2020. Although many companies have voyages in the works, Celebrity Edge will be the first in the industry to set sail in over a year. The cruise will leave from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this month and visit several tropical destinations in the Caribbean. These ports include Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; St. Maarten, and many more.

Onboard the cruise ship, the 3,000 passengers will enjoy Wyder’s performances as a Specialty Production Vocalist. He will perform in the high-tech Celebrity Edge Theatre, complete with special features like rain and fog, electronic projection screens and a revolving stage.

Wyder’s role will involve three shows: Kaleidoscope, A Hot Summer Night’s Dream and Colors of Life, Wyder’s personal favorite. Wyder is one of four main performers in these shows, singing well known songs and playing lead roles in modern adaptations of The Odyssey and Shakespeare classics.

Wyder, who grew up in New Vineyard, now lives in New York City pursuing a performing career. He has worked as a singer, actor and dancer throughout the past decade. Wyder is relieved and excited to finally be back to full-time employment after the recent uncertain times in the entertainment industry.

Although he lives elsewhere, Andreas says his heart remains in Franklin County. His parents, who are retired teachers from the Mt Blue District, still live in the area. Wyder visits often to see his family, friends and teachers who have helped him get to where he is today.

“I have so many educators, teachers, and friends from Franklin County who helped me get where I am today, and I’m eternally grateful for the way Maine shaped the person I am,” Wyder said. “Through all my adventures, Maine is truly still the most magical, peaceful place I’ve ever been.”

Wyder accredits his knowledge of musical performance to his experience in the Mt Blue Voices, a Mt Blue High School singing group, and the leader, Dennis Hayes.

“I learned so much about musicality, music theory, ensemble and solo singing, and professionalism from Dennis Hayes,” Wyder says about his former teacher.

Wyder encourages anyone interested in cruises to consider Celebrity Edge and pay him a visit to enjoy his performances. He also has recently released an original song, titled “Angels.” It was written in Maine during the pandemic and can be found here: https://andreaswyder.hearnow.com/.

For more information on Andreas Wyder and his performance career, visit his website, https://www.andreaswyder.com/ or his instagram (@AndreasWyder) and for more information on the cruise, visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-edge/itineraries.