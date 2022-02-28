Mt. Blue High School girls’ alpine ski team wins State Championships

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue girls’ alpine ski team took first place at the Class A Alpine State Championships held at Black Mountain in Rumford on Feb. 17 and 18. The Mt. Blue boys team took an impressive second place in the competition.

The Mt. Blue girls’ alpine team, which won at the last state championships in 2020 (no state competitions were held in 2021), were looking forward to defending their title. Coming off a strong win at the KVAC championships the week before, the team felt that they had a good chance to place high in the competition.

Seniors Sadie McDonough and Khloe Dean were excited to race against teams that they had not seen in the last two years.

“There are a lot of good racers that we were excited to gauge ourselves against,” McDonough said.

Throughout the season, Mt. Blue boys and girls dominated, taking first place at most of their races and proving they had the depth to do well, even against some of the stronger Southern Maine teams. The first day of the state meet was met with warm temperatures and soft snow, slowing down a typically faster course of giant slalom.

McDonough placed fourth, Dean placed 7th, sophomore Katie Yeaton came in 10th and sophomore Abbie Goodspeed placed 14th. Mt. Blue Girls had a commanding lead out of 25 competing schools going into the second day of racing, which was marred by icy and dangerous conditions.

The slalom race was reduced to only one run for both the boys and girls in an event that is usually the combined time of two runs. McDonough placed 5th, followed by junior Vivian Cormier in 6th, Yeaton in 7th, and junior Molly Kearing in 18th, rounding out the scoring for the girls. Their total score for the two events was 1,537, followed by Freeport/Brunswick with 1,429, and Windham with 1,421.

After the first day, the boys’ team was in second place behind Falmouth, who had won the last four state championships. Senior Josh Smith placed 4th in the GS competition, followed by senior Sam Goodspeed in 9th, sophomore Trent Beaudoin in 19th, and senior Ashton Beaudoin in 36th out of 85 racers. During the slalom competition, Mt. Blue boys overtook Falmouth but lost in a close contest to Freeport (1,491, 1,483). Smith placed second, while teammates Trent Beaudoin, Sam Goodspeed, and Ashton Beaudoin (15, 16, 24th, respectively) rounded out the scoring.