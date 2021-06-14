Mt. Blue High School graduates 142

FARMINGTON – Blue skies and sunshine greeted Mount Blue High School’s graduating senior class as students and faculty lined up and prepared to walk across Caldwell Field. Faculty and seniors marched to live music performed by teachers Ethan Wright and Steven Muise, followed by the National Anthem and a welcome speech from principal Joel Smith.

“It is a beautiful day for sure; I’m sure those gowns are cool. At least we’re not on a Zoom screen,” Smith said, which was met with cheering from the seniors. “More importantly, it’s the first day I’ve seen the class of 2021 in one place since March 13, 2020. That’s mind-blowing. We’re here, and we don’t even need a mask. That’s even more mind-blowing.”

After reflecting on the circumstances bringing the crowd together, Smith spoke of the graduation ceremony being the first in 20 years to be held outside, and spoke briefly about the lessons taught by the pandemic and over the last thirteen years of the senior class journey. Before moving on to the class speakers and musical numbers, he imparted some final words of wisdom.

“Be kind. Don’t settle for being neutral or a little bit negative. Be kind because kind actions and words matter. Make your words and actions matter by being kind,” Smith said. And of the pandemic lessons, said “Be grateful and go out of your way to value the moment.”

Following Smith’s speech was a musical number called “Happiness is Not a Place,” written by The Wind and The Waves and performed by Scott Barber and Rachel Spear.

The next speaker was Kyla Morgan, who shared with the crowd the importance of recognizing what makes an individual who they are.

“Though these are my experiences, this is a universal truth, that we are all affected by those around us. The people we have experienced high school with have changed our lives, for better or worse. We are all mosaics of the people we encounter.”

The next performance was a vocal piece called, “The Climb,” written by Miley Cyrus and sung by Emma White.

The last speaker for the ceremony was Isabella Decker, whose speech was filled with gratitude for all the people, parents and teachers included, who have impacted her life. Decker proceeded to list the pieces of wisdom she took away from each year of school, including that of coloring outside the lines.

“I hope all of my fellow students have learned to color outside the lines as well. Great things don’t come from doing what is expected,” Decker said. “Thanks to learning to color inside the lines in kindergarten, I can choose the right lines to color outside of as an adult.”

The final musical number kept the theme of change and working toward the future. Taegan Heath and Rachel Spear, accompanied by Ethan Wright on the piano, sang a duet from the musical “Wicked” called, “For Good.”

After the performance, the class of 2021 stood, row by row, and lined up to be presented their diplomas, stopping for photos on their way back to their seats. There was smiling and clapping, cheering and whistling, and the clicking of cameras from proud parents and relatives all around.

Lastly, to make it official, the class officers stepped up onto the stage for a synchronized tassel flip, signifying the end of the graduation ceremony with 142 graduates.