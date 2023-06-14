Mt. Blue High School graduates 163 seniors

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School hosted the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 11 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the accomplishments of the 163 graduating seniors.

Principal Monique Poulin began the ceremony by congratulating the class of 2023 graduates on their numerous achievements over the years, and by thanking the many staff members, families, and students who made this year’s commencement possible. Poulin then recited the poem Desiderata by Max Ehrmann as her final words of encouragement and inspiration to the graduating class.

“I suggest that you turn to these words and successes and challenging times that you are sure to encounter going forward,” Poulin said. “They will provide an excellent moral compass for what lies ahead.”

Following Poulin’s speech, Abbigail Swett stepped up to speak in front of her class while reminiscing about the memories of her time at Mt. Blue she will hold after graduation.

“Graduating today is a very bittersweet moment,” Swett said. “We are at a stage in our life where we are still learning who we truly want to be. Let the world influence you, make mistakes, and let the things you experience make you a better person.”

Twin sisters Bridget and Moriah Reusch spoke in front of the 2023 graduating class as salutatorian and valedictorian, and each spoke about how they have grown over the years as well as how their experiences at Mt. Blue High School have influenced their lives.

“This senior class does not meet the high school stereotype,” Bridget Reusch said. “When I look around at you, I do not see people who have peaked. We have plans, hopes, goals, and most of all potential.”

“No matter how close or far we end up from Farmington, it will always be a part of us as we carry the memories from here in our hearts,” Moriah Reusch said. “What we have developed a passion for here will guide us in the future no matter what we do.”

Senior class president Mckella Ford spoke in front of her classmates about the struggles of being told what to do, and the importance of making your own decisions throughout your life in order to find success.

“I think that doing what you want and what is best for you is much more important than anything I could tell you in a speech,” Ford said. “Like I am doing right now, try following your gut and doing what you know is best for you, not what anyone else thinks is good for you.”