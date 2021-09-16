Mt. Blue High School student missing since Tuesday

WILTON – A teenage girl was reported missing Tuesday after not returning home from the park. The girl’s family and friends have been searching the surrounding area since 4 p.m. Sept. 14.

A freshman at Mt. Blue High School, Avari Hewett is 14 years old and was last seen at Bishop Memorial Park near Shelly’s Market in East Wilton. Hewett is 5’3″ and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She has short, black hair and a lip and ear piercing and wears glasses.

Hewett was wearing a black hoodie, red and gray shorts and a black backpack when she went missing.

Anyone with any information on Hewett or her whereabouts is urged to called the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at 778-6140.