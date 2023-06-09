Mt. Blue Honor Student Destiniee Rossignol nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders

FARMINGTON – Destiniee Rossignol, a junior at Mt. Blue High School of Farmington, has been nominated as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to be held June 21-23, 2023, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

“My plan is to attend Husson University, major in pre-med, and then work my way to attending the University of New England, in Maine. Then I shall graduate with my Ph.D. in Psychiatry. After that, I plan for residential training completing the process of becoming a physiatrist. The military is also accompanied in my plan, only if I am able to go to college while serving,” Rossignol said. Her goals for the future start with staying in Maine to provide a financially stable environment for herself and her grandmother. Rossignol plans to work towards becoming a psychiatrist by the age of thirty.

When asked why she chose the field of psychiatry, Rossignol said, “People are usually labeled as good and bad. I don’t believe that anybody is born good or bad because there are building blocks to what we can consider a person. I realized long before I was big that life can be really hard, and I want to do something to improve the lives of others. I was originally interested in psychology because I want to be able to figure out how different experiences have led a person to where they are. I chose psychiatry because I not only want the skill to diagnose but also to treat. To throw in the mix I am also quite interested in neuroscience. I’m curious about the brain in general, in how physical and physiological correspond with each other.”

Rossignol’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Rossignol will represent Mt. Blue High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day Congress, Rossignol will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that students with prospective medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age, and helped to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career. Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians and medical scientists.

When asked what this nomination to the Congress means to her, Rossignol said, “Well, before I had got this, these were just a lot of hypotheticals of how and where I could end up within my future. I try to be optimistic, but I do have doubts about what I may be able to achieve. This nomination showed me that I am very capable of getting to where I want to be. I think I just needed someone else to notice.”

For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.