Mt. Blue Resource Officer retires from position after 16 years

FARMINGTON – Longtime School Resource Officer Bridgette Gilbert retired this week after working in the Regional School Unit 9 district for the last 16 years. Gilbert will move on to work for the Department of Health and Human Resources office in Augusta, but not before providing support for Mt. Blue’s upcoming prom and graduation.

“I didn’t even want this job. Nobody did. I figured the kids would all be brats,” Gilbert said, laughing at the memory. “But it was by far the best career move I ever made.”

Gilbert’s fondness for Mt. Blue students and staff has always been reciprocated, and was evident this week as the RSU 9 community gathered to celebrate her departure. Officers from the Farmington Police Department paraded Gilbert into the school parking lot for her last day, where she was greeted by students, staff and administration.

“I could not have found a better community to work with. It’s been fun. I don’t even want to refer to it as a job,” Gilbert said.

Although fun, the position has been challenging, and Gilbert said worst case scenarios were never far from her mind. With continuous training provided by FPD, and a supportive network of emergency responders, Gilbert said she’s confident that any potential situation would be handled appropriately and safely.

“Because I’m well trained, I want to be there. That makes it hard to leave,” she said.

FPD is on the search to fill Gilbert’s position, which Chief Ken Charles describes as the “Swiss Army knife” of the team.

“It’s someone who has the knowledge and ability of a teacher, but at the same time is expected to be an expert on public safety tactics. Not to mention the ability to connect on a social worker level,” he said.

Charles noted that the program Gilbert has developed at Mt. Blue is now used as a model for other programs, and she’s regarded as a statewide expert in the field.

“Having someone in the school at her caliber is priceless. She’s always had the kids at the forefront of her mind,” he said.