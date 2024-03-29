Mt. Blue senior Levi Bogar receives Maine Principal’s Award

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue High School proudly announces that Levi Bogar, a senior student, has been chosen to receive the prestigious 2024 Principal’s Award. Principal Joel Smith made the announcement on Friday, March 29. Sponsored by the Maine Principals Association, this esteemed award honors a senior student for outstanding academic achievements and exemplary citizenship.

At Mt. Blue, Levi Bogar has demonstrated exceptional dedication to academic excellence and athletic prowess. As an officer in the National Honor Society, Levi embodies the qualities of a model student, leading by example and upholding high standards in all his endeavors, noted Principal Smith. Mr. Smith further emphasized Levi’s commitment to his studies, highlighting his diligent work ethic and conscientious approach to academics, often found studying during his free periods.

Levi Bogar, other award recipients, and their respective principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. The Honors Luncheon aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these students, presenting them with individual plaques and awarding ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principals Award is a distinguished accolade presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the Maine Principals Association, representing the state’s school administrators.

Congratulations to Levi Bogar on this well-deserved honor, showcasing his remarkable contributions to Mt. Blue High School’s academic and extracurricular excellence.