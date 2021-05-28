Mt. Blue Theater Company holds banquet Senior Theater Awards presented

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Theater Company held its annual end-of-the-year banquet on May 19. Students were able to gather in person to reminisce about this year’s theater season and celebrate the seniors’ accomplishments over the last four years. Although theater was a little modified during this school year, the theater company managed to perform three shows as usual. The first show was completely remote with rehearsals over zoom and students filming themselves at home– becoming costumers, set designers, and camera operators as well as actors in their individual scenes. “Stranded: Views from Quarantine” told the stories of several passengers on a cruise ship in quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic, and it is still available for streaming at https://youtu.be/zXZrxCPIG4c. Acting awards for this show were awarded to Calvin Beale and Taegan Heath, and the technical award was given to Calvin Beale for his film editing.

The second show of the season was performed virtually at the Maine Drama Festival. High school theater companies throughout the state sent in recorded versions of their one act plays which were streamed in groups just as if we were all attending a regional festival together. Mt. Blue’s show, “Check Please,” was ideal for this format because the two person scenes could be broken down into cohort groups easily, and at this point in the year students could have actual in-person rehearsals. Acting awards for this show were earned by Abby Hatch and Rachel Spear, and a technical award was achieved by Meg O’Donnell for her organizational and design skills.

The third and final show of the year was a musical adaptation of the novel Emma by Jane Austen. Emma–A Pop Musical blended the basic storyline and characters of the classic story with modern settings and situations as well as some iconic pop songs such as “Going to the Chapel,” “Unwritten,” “Turn the Beat Around,” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” The show was filmed before a small audience of parents and streamed for a broader audience. Technical awards were given to teacher, Michelle Neveux, for her crafts, and to students, Zander Larriviere, Megan O’Donnell, and Finn Zimmerschied for technical theater help. Rachel Spear and Taegan Heath received acting awards. The show marked the most “normal” performance of the year and students were happy to work all together on stage as a cast.

At the banquet, the Senior Theater Awards were presented to Rachel Spear and Trevor Sennick. Both students have been involved in theater productions for their entire high school careers and have become leaders in the theater company serving as the “theater mom and dad” for their senior year. Rachel began her theater experiences way before high school; in fact, Deborah Muise, high school theater director, had heard of Rachel long before she knew her. With roles in Sandy River Players summer musicals and other community theater shows, Rachel developed a strong love for and honed her talent for acting. When she got to high school, she immediately got involved with the Mt. Blue Theater Company providing support backstage and then earning a major role on stage the spring of her freshman year in a cast of mostly seniors. During the spring of her junior year, Rachel directed an original one act play for the Maine Drama Festival. She had worked on writing “Wrath” for months before; she cast the show and ran rehearsals, culminating in the last performance at Mt. Blue before the pandemic closed everything. For this show she won a playwriting and directing award from the Maine Drama Council. Rachel’s final performance was just a few weeks ago as the lead in the musical. As a senior, she was a role model in dealing with the restrictions due to Covid–she cheerfully sang her songs with her three-ply mask while remaining as socially distant as possible. It was largely because of her that the show was the success it was. Rachel Spear will be attending Emerson College to study Theater Performing Arts in the fall.

“After that, it’s all hopes and dreams,” she said.

When Trevor Sennick came back from Germany his sophomore year, he immediately got on stage. Muise was more than happy to cast him in any show he auditioned for. Since then he’s had multiple roles in plays as well as providing support backstage as a leader of the company. He has often played the buffoon, and his favorite role was of the somewhat creepy “Panch” in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee largely, he says, because he could ad lib so much with his co-star Elysia Roorbach. Trevor will be moving to New York this summer with his dad and will pursue both cooking (using his training from FTC’s culinary arts program) and acting (keeping his love for theater going strong).

Other seniors celebrated at the banquet were: Calvin Beale, Charlie Eng, Taegan Heath, and Meg O’Donnell. Without these students the theater program would not be the gem that it is. They have been crucial in all the shows for the last four years, and their contributions are immeasurable. Muise and the whole theater company will miss all the graduates dearly and wish them all “broken legs.”

For more information on the Mt. Blue Theater Company and to find a link to this year’s senior slideshow, check out our website https://dmuise.wixsite.com/mbtc