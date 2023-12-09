Mt. Blue TV debuts new comedy show, ‘News Gone Wrong’

FARMINGTON – A Mt. Blue TV intern, Annie Newman, recently created, directed, and produced a new TV show, News Gone Wrong. The show will debut on Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. on MBTV and on-demand streaming.

“For every Creative Writing major at UMF, an internship is a must, and I decided that I wanted to intern at Mt. Blue TV when I heard that they needed more content,” Newman said. “It was then that I already knew I wanted to create this show. I had taken up an interest in screenwriting, and I was always bursting with story ideas, so having a show that had a variety of stories was perfect.”

News Gone Wrong Promo 1 from MBTV on Vimeo.

Newman was particularly inspired by BBC’s The Goes Wrong Show, where a theater troupe’s plays go wrong in a manner of hilarious ways. Newman thought that she could apply a similar concept into a more low budget setting, a newsroom. “I also remembered watching The Muppet Newsroom skits from The Muppet Show, and I loved the jokes, so I wanted to incorporate some of that as well,” Newman said.

During her internship and through the process of creating her own show, Newman practiced writing a script, casting, directing, editing footage, and producing a show. “It’s been a lot to take on, and it took me longer to create the episode than I thought it would, but I’m so proud of what I’ve made and of the people that helped me get there. I’m hoping to take this internship again and continue my project, as well as inspire other people to continue the show after I’ve graduated.”

Newman said that two of the hardest things about the project were scheduling filming dates with the cast, and directing them. “All of my cast members are students at UMF, so I had to work around both their schedules and mine in order to find time where we could all get together for a couple hours. For the second episode, we could only find time all together on a Saturday afternoon. Directing was also a bit of a challenge since I’m more of a passive person, so telling people what I wanted was a bit harrowing, and communicating a vision can be difficult when everyone else sees it slightly differently.”

The first episode of News Gone Wrong will premiere on Mt. Blue TV on Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m.

News Gone Wrong Promo 2 from MBTV on Vimeo.