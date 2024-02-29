Mt. Blue TV’s ‘News Gone Wrong’ second episode now available for streaming

The news waits for no one – although maybe it should, sometimes.

FARMINGTON – The second episode of ‘News Gone Wrong’, a comedy spoof on late-night news, is perhaps even more chaotic than the first. Director and Producer Annie Newman, an intern with Mt. Blue TV, started off with the idea that there was only one person available to do everything, including moving the cameras, and they would be running around everywhere. “But then I realized that I would be cheating myself and my audience out of the talent of my actors who play the anchor, the Weather Wizard, and Darwin,” Newman said.

News Gone Wrong Ep. 2 promo from MBTV on Vimeo.

From there, it blossomed into the idea that people are sometimes too determined to do their job, even to the point of forgetting to take care of themselves.

“To me, the anchor was definitely someone who fit that description, considering that she fought a bear for her job in the last episode. It didn’t make sense that she would actually stay home while she was sick if it meant someone else was doing her job, because she’s too stubborn to let anyone else do the news. After that, the comedy rule of threes demanded that everyone else should have a reason that they shouldn’t be at work, but are anyway.”

Having Alex Gund, the in-story producer, feels like a personal commentary on being the director of the show and being in charge of everything, Newman said.

“Even though I’ve directed before, I’m still not the most confident director out there, and I’m definitely a people pleaser,” Newman said. “But at the end of the day, I still have to make decisions and tell people what to do – probably not like Alex does at the end of the episode – but because I’m working on something that I care about, and I want it to be good.”

‘News Gone Wrong’ has all the classic features of a traditional television newsroom, but with hilarious twists around every corner.

Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘News Gone Wrong’ are available for streaming, only on Mt. Blue TV.

News Gone Wrong- Episode 2 from MBTV on Vimeo.

News Gone Wrong- Episode 1 from MBTV on Vimeo.