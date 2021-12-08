Multi-agency response to tractor trailer rollover with injured driver

EUSTIS — At 11:22 a.m. on December 7, multiple agencies responded to a motor vehicle crash on the causeway north of Stratton.

The causeway crosses over Flagstaff Lake, and the crash occurred close to the scenic turnout on the causeway.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the tractor trailer truck, a 2013 Western Star owned by Mainly Trees and hauling for Thorndike Inc., was driven by Torrey Moore, 44, of Anson. Moore was traveling southbound on Route 27 when he lost control on the corner and flipped the truck over, striking a utility pole and taking down lines.

According a report from Eustis Fire, reporting parties observed ‘a tractor trailer rollover with the driver calling for help, entrapped inside the crushed cab with electrical wires down on the truck.’

The on-duty crew at Eustis Fire responded immediately with Engine 9 and Rescue 1, with Engine 9 taking command on scene. On-call crew responded with Utility 1 within ten minutes.

Eustis Fire personnel, including EMS personnel, placed fire suppression measures and began patient assessment and extrication, worked to stabilize the vehicle, and began traffic control. Using the ‘Jaws of Life’ and hand tools, firefighters gained access to the cab and were able to remove Moore from the vehicle.

Moore was transferred to NorthStar EMS who began advanced care and transported him to Franklin Memorial Hospital. A LifeFlight helicopter had been deployed to the scene but their response was cancelled following the NorthStar evaluation.

Mutual aid partners from Rangeley Fire, Carrabassett Valley Fire, and Kingfield Fire responded to assist with stabilizing the vehicle, patient extrication, and securing a landing zone for LifeFlight.

Due to the power line involvement, Central Maine Power personnel responded and rapidly disconnected the power to the downed lines, replaced the broken pole, and restored power.

The U.S. Border Patrol, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Given the close proximity to Flagstaff Lake, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection took measures to protect the scene.

One lane of the causeway was closed for an extended period of time. All Eustis Fire apparatus was back in service at 3:55 p.m.