Mushrooming in Maine: Building knowledge to lessen fear

FARMINGTON – The Maine woods and landscape has spurred a growing interest in returning to humanity’s roots of foraging.

Mushrooms are easily found in Maine because of the ideal growing conditions that are the typical climate— cool, dark, densely forested, and humid. Local mushroom hunters Jula Moll-Roček and Ellie Sloane-Barton are hosting a workshop to share their knowledge of how to identify the edible species.

According to Moll-Roček, whose family is from the Czech Republic, the practice is commonplace in certain parts of Europe.

“I’ve been foraging for mushrooms my whole life,” Moll-Roček said. “It’s normal to go into the woods in any part of the Czech Republic and see cars stopped everywhere and people comb through the forest with baskets in their hand. It’s normal knowledge to have at least five to ten plus species you know how to harvest.”

Moll-Roček describes the practice as a type of intimacy with the forest because timing and details are important—some species of mushrooms are dangerous for consumption.

Because of the potential danger and the general lack of knowledge in identifying mushrooms, countries like the United States are considered mycophobic or mushroom-fearing. However, Maine has such a diverse population of mushrooms that Sloane-Barton wants to address the misconceptions surrounding wild mushrooms through educational workshops such as this.

“I think the biggest misconception is that you never know when you’re going to eat a poisonous mushroom,” Sloane-Barton said. “But, if you know what details to pay attention to and you take the time to cultivate those relationships, you will know.”

According to Sloane-Barton, this is just the start of a larger educational project of community-centered workshops. This workshop will be the first of many educational opportunities to improve the foraging relationship with Maine’s ecosystem. Moll-Roček and Slaone-Barton have invited local foraging expert Cynthia Stancioff to co-host the event.

“I think the core of what mushroom foraging offers is this kind of window into how to be a human interacting with the more-than-human world in a respectful, positive way,” Moll-Roček said. “There’s just so much potential; I think there’s a lot of hope in mushrooms for the world and also how we as humans can show up and interact with the world…life would not be possible without mushrooms, and it’s something that our cultural awareness doesn’t highlight.”

Their next workshop, taking place in the fall, will tackle the topic of fermenting foods after harvest.

So far, eight people have signed up for the workshop and the capacity for the event is 15 participants. Topics will include preservation, culinary tips and methods for growing mushrooms at home. The workshop will take place from 9:30–3:00 July 17 at Sandy River Learning Village

234 Weeks Mills Rd in Farmington, with a suggested donation between $0–$20. Interested parties can rsvp via email (ellerysb@gmail.com) or phone: (207) 860-6346.