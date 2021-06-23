Narrow Gauge Quilters show this weekend

PHILLIPS – The Narrow Gauge Quilters are back in full swing after a year of piecing things together and will be kicking off with fresh energy at this weekend’s quilt show.

The show will take place at the Phillips Library Studio on June 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature this year’s raffle quilt “Our Neck of the Woods.” Tickets will be on sale during the show and a winner will be drawn at the end of August.

During the year of social distancing and virtual gatherings, members of the group were still able to work on making comfort quilts for community members as well as creating craft kits for local children. This marks the Narrow Gauge Quilters’ 34th year of gathering. With roughly 10 members ranging from beginners to advanced, the quilters aim to support and contribute to the community through projects and various initiatives. This year members of the group fine tuned their tech skills by learning how to use Zoom, and were able to provide local families with quilts to help comfort during difficult times. Many of their projects also help support the Phillips Library and the local food pantry.

This weekend will also mark the reopening of Phillips’ Dark Star Fabrics. The fabric store will be having a Welcome Back Sale of 20 percent off all purchases. Owner, Deb Black, will also have her “Barred Owl in Moonlight” quilt on display which won the viewer’s choice award for this year’s Quilt Shop Hop. The 62 inch by 54 inch quilt was designed by Black using this year’s Shop Hop fabric line.

For more information about this Quilt Show head to the Narrow Gauge Quilters Facebook page or email Narrowgaugequilters@gmail.com.