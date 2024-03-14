Nearly $44 million approved in federal funding for Franklin County projects and infrastructure developments

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Nearly $44 million in federal funding has been secured for projects and developments to benefit Franklin County in the 2024 government funding package, which was signed into law on Saturday. Senator Susan Collins and Representative Jared Golden announced the funding allocations for Franklin County in several press releases this week.

Funding allocations are as follows: $7 million for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility; $2 million for the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center; $750,000 for a childcare center with the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children; $1.7 million for the Center for Community Programs in Livermore Falls and Jay; $27 million for Route 27 rehabilitation from Belgrade to Eustis; $5.1 million for Western Maine Transportation Services.

Rangeley: $750,000 for a childcare center with the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children.

The award of this federal funding puts the childcare center much closer to meeting their funding goals. Representatives are hoping to begin work this fall with a target of opening the childcare center before the start of the 2025 school year.

“Improving access to quality, affordable childcare helps promote financial stability for families and benefits small businesses and our economy. Childcare also alleviates stress on working parents when they know that their children are in a safe, structured environment where they can play and learn,” said Senator Collins. “As Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked hard to secure this funding, which will support families throughout Maine.”

Farmington: $2 million for the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center.

The Franklin County Commissioner’s Office has been awarded $2,035,000 for a consolidated facility for county-wide emergency response services. This facility will replace the existing Franklin County Sheriff’s Office building and include office space for other county departments such as the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, along with conference room space for trainings and meetings with county and local agencies. This facility will be located on County Way.

“Firefighters, first responders, and emergency response professionals across Maine courageously and selflessly put their lives on the line to serve our towns and cities,” said Senator Collins. “As Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I worked to secure this funding that will help to ensure that Maine’s first responders have the adequate facilities needed to do their jobs as effectively and safely as possible.”

This funding was part of nearly $18.5 million secured by Senator Collins for fire departments and public safety infrastructure across the state.

Livermore Falls and Jay: $7 million for the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility; $1.7 million for the Center for Community Programs in Livermore Falls and Jay.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area was awarded $1,677,000 to make renovations to the Livermore Falls facility which will allow the facility to continue to host childcare programs and expand services. This funding, along with the funding for the Rangeley childcare center, is part of over $10 million secured by Senator Collins in allocations for childcare centers across the state.

The Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility serves Jay and Livermore Falls. The funding, secured by Representative Jared Golden, is imperative to prevent system failures in the facility that could spike costs for residents and damage important ecosystems. Improvements at the facility will address structural deficiencies and fund several new systems as well as technical upgrades needed for wastewater treatment, filtration and odor control.

“As we continue to move forward with the construction phases of the $17 million upgrade of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that serves the Towns of Livermore Falls and Jay, the $7 million grant will be a great asset to help reduce the financial burden our ratepayers and citizens will be facing in the wake of our communities mill closure and natural disasters,” said Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, Livermore Falls Town Manager Carrie Castonguay and Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt in a joint statement. “We are very appreciative of the work that Senator Collins, Senator King, and Congressman Golden have put forth to secure this CDS Grant funding for our communities. It’s good to know they are in Washington looking out for the interests and needs of Maine’s citizens.”

Transportation:

A total of $27,400,000 has been secured by Senator Susan Collins for MaineDOT to rehabilitate Route 27 from Belgrade to Eustis, in two separate funding packages. $14,400,000 was allocated for rehabilitation of Route 27 from Belgrade to New Sharon, and $13,000,000 from Farmington to Eustis. Additional funding was provided for rehabilitation of Route 27 from Wiscasset to Augusta.

MaineDOT was awarded $5,108,000 for the Western Maine Transportation Services Workforce Transit Project. This will allow WMTS to purchase transit vehicles and associated infrastructure for workforce and regional public transportation. This funding will be used in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Oxford, and Somerset counties.

“Improving Maine’s transportation infrastructure is one of my top priorities,” said Senator Collins. “This funding will enhance the safety and efficiency of our transportation network while growing our economy, helping Mainers and tourists reach their destinations faster.”

Over $126 million was allocated by Senator Collins for MaineDOT projects across Maine in the 2024 government funding bill.