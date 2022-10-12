Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Basil’s Pizza

FARMINGTON – For the past three years, Basil’s Pizza has been providing the community with a place for customers to use and donate gift certificates. These gift certificates are displayed on the wall and are available for any customers who might need extra financial support with no questions asked.

The gift certificate wall has been up since March 2019, and it has supported customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the beginning of an uncertain time,” co-owner Marissa Hawes said. “I had laid off all but two of my employees, and customers didn’t really know what they were going to be able to afford.” The wall has helped to bring business back to Basil’s, and it has helped many people be able to afford takeout again.

The inspiration for the wall came from a customer from Al’s Pizza in Skowhegan, and Hawes’ cousin saw the wall and challenged her on Facebook to do it too at Basil’s. They started by putting up eight to ten gift cards that Hawes donated and put on the wall, and customers have continued to use and replace them over the years.

“It’s been so nice to see people use it and to see people helping each other,” Hawes said.

Any customers who want to use a gift certificate are encouraged to take one off of the wall to use at the register. Customers are also more than welcome to purchase gift certificates for the wall for other people to use.

“It’s really cool to see someone come in to use one and then a few weeks later they’ll come and replace it if they’ve had a better week financially,” Hawes said.