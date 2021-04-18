Nest-building continues, a not-so-shy fisher arrives

FeaturesNest-building continues, a not-so-shy fisher arrives by AdministratorApril 18, 20212 mins readThe eastern bluebirds are still working on their nest. (Photo by Tom Oliver)The eastern bluebird adds another pine needle. (Photo by Tom Oliver)It apparently takes a while as they bring a few pine needles each trip. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Back for more pine needles. (Photo by Tom Oliver)I went to Powers Farm in Stratton a second time to take more photos of the deer feeding. These are some of the 40 deer I saw on April 2. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)I would like to thank Harriet Powers for her deer feeding so people can experience seeing so many deer in one place. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)Pool party! (Photo by Dennis York)Mallard hen. (Photo by Dennis York)A turtle and his reflection. (Photo by Dennis York)Mallard drake. (Photo by Dennis York)Spring mornings are still a bit chilly. (Photo by Dennis York)A wood duck shows off in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )As the sun comes up, the male wood duck has some strikingly bright markings to greet the day. (Photo by Jim Knox )A hermit thrush arrives in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )Bad to the bone! A not-so-shy fisher in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )A fisher like this one can take on a porcupine, and win! (Photo by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.