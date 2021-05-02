Nest building, nest filling

FeaturesNest building, nest filling by AdministratorMay 2, 20213 mins readOk not as fabulous as some of the ones you get, but amusing! Tea bag tag must have been in the compost. A hummingbird’ s nest in a lilac. (Photo by Jean Antonucci)Tree swallows taking flight in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)White-tailed deer takes off in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)White-tailed deer in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Brown thrasher in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Yellow-rumped warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)An eagle’s nest. (Photo by Dennis York)An eagle keeps a sharp eye on anyone going near its nest. (Photo by Dennis York)A robin’s nest hidden in the shrub. (Photo by Dennis York)A robin keeps an eye on her nest. (Photo by Dennis York)A drake mallard sits in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)A goose watches its nest and the turtles watch the goose in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)This black-capped chickadee in Wilton was not about to give up on getting some string for its nest! (Photo by Jim Knox )The chickadee just had to come back for more string. Enough, I think. (Photo by Jim Knox )A male red-wing blackbird gives me time to get his picture. In Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)A song sparrow in Wilton. Sparrows seem to be all over the area this year. (Photo by Jim Knox)Shake it! In the rain on Friday in Wilton, this partridge shakes water from its feathers. (Photo by Jim Knox) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email