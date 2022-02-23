New business aims to meet hydration needs of customers

FARMINGTON – Revive Wellness mobile clinic and Western Mountain Neurosolutions are teaming up to provide a service in the Franklin county area that has been steadily growing in popularity in other areas of the U.S.—IV hydration and vitamin therapy.

The collaborative effort between registered nurse Maranda Rowe and nurse practitioner Amelia Hutchinson offers in-office or anywhere-you-are options for receiving these services. Both businesses have a Facebook page as well as a menu with a variety of different options depending on how a person is feeling or what they’re looking for.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Rowe said. “So far this winter there’s been a lot of immune boosters, post-covid fatigue…we do have stuff for hair, nail and skin health. I had somebody the other day that came in and just wanted straight up hydration.”

Rowe expressed a passion for health and wellness from sources like nutrients and her experience as an RN greatly influenced her decision to start Revive Wellness.

“As a nurse, I see the pitfalls and downfalls of typical medicine; we’re not often teaching healthy lifestyles and preventative stuff,” Rowe said.

It took Hutchinson just a little more time to come on board; working in neurology, specializing in migraine and headache, and being quite busy just starting out, her mom caught covid and didn’t want to go to the ER, so she helped by hydrating her at home. After this experience, she decided to make the time.

“We can offer this to so many people and for so many different reasons…there’s a lot of people who are resistant to going to the ER, and when they do go, they’re super sick because they waited so long,” Hutchinson said. “We help people with lyme disease, people with chronic fatigue, people with fibromyalgia…there’s just so much we can do with it.”

The vitamin infusion therapy is not intended as treatment for illnesses themselves, but more to alleviate symptoms and prevent illness with immune boosters like vitamin c. Insurance does not cover these services, though itemized bills can be submitted to insurance providers when used to alleviate disease symptoms, and they do accept HSA cards. Their menu lists the prices for each option. Anyone looking for more information can feel free to visit their pages for contact info.