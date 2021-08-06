New business location hosts open house in Kingfield

KINGFIELD – Western Maine Pharmacy opened the doors of its new location Monday, Aug 2. The move to 119 Main St., 1/2 mile south of the previous downtown location, took place over the weekend with no disruption to customers. The new location offers more retail space, convenient on-site parking, and a private consultation room.

To celebrate the move, Western Maine Pharmacy will host a grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The celebration will include informational presentations about the benefits of CBD and other natural products. There will be free samples; giveaways; beverages; and food, provided by The Taco Dude.

Serving the people in the communities of western Maine and beyond for almost a decade, the independently-owned pharmacy offers several services to assist customers with their health needs and goals. The pharmacy’s medication sync program allows for customers to line up most prescriptions for pick up on the same day of the month. For customers who live and work beyond the greater Kingfield area, prescriptions can be mailed. Transferring prescriptions from another pharmacy to WMRx requires only a phone call to one of our staff members at (207) 265-8020.

“We are so grateful for all the community support we have received since opening in 2011. This new building will allow us to continue to expand offerings and grow over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve the community for many years to come,” said Audrey Parks, pharmacist and owner

The entire Western Maine Pharmacy staff are certified in assisting customers in finding the right CBD product for common complaints such as sleep issues, pain management and overall well-being. While customers are encouraged to speak with staff about these issues at any time, weekly informational presentations covering these topics and more will be offered beginning August 19th.

The pharmacy is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, (207)265-8020 or email audrey@westernmainepharmacy.com.