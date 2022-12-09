New businesses opening on Kingfield’s Main Street

KINGFIELD – The latest businesses opening along Kingfield’s Main Street are the Thrifty Chicks Boutique and Solstice Esthetics. Working out of a shared office space at 239 Main Street, Thrifty Chicks Boutique offers a local shopping experience with both clothing and gift items while Solstice Esthetics provides professional skincare and beautician services.

Julie Ames Howard and her daughter, Jessica Howard, opened The Thrifty Chicks in Strong last summer. The Thrifty Chicks is a thrift shop with carefully chosen gently used clothing. Stocked by donations, The Thrifty Chicks store offers ’boutique experience at thrifty prices’. They give back to the community by donating clothing to those in need, particularly those who have lost belongings in house fires, teachers who note their students need winter gear, and to area homeless shelters.

The Thrifty Chicks Boutique in Kingfield is a ‘sister store’ to The Thrifty Chicks. The Kingfield store is a small boutique with a variety of brand new wholesale clothing items, gifts, and accessories, with a section of gently used and new with tags thrift shop items. The boutique is primarily geared towards women, while the thrift shop in Strong has items for everyone.

Julie’s daughter-in-law, Taylor Lewis, is also one of ‘the thrifty chicks’. In addition Taylor operates Solstice Esthetics, offering facials, back treatments, reiki, dermaplaning, and eyelash and eyebrow treatments. She has a line of skincare items available for purchase for at-home continued care.

Thrifty Chicks Boutique will be open Tuesdays from 12 to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solstice Esthetics will be open for the same hours and by appointment.

Julie grew up in Kingfield and raised her children here. “It felt like Kingfield needed something,” she said, noting that one would have to travel to Augusta to find a similar shopping experience.

“We’re a community that supports one another,” Jessica added.

The two new businesses will open on Saturday, Dec. 10. For the grand opening, there is a raffle for a gift basket. Tickets are five for three dollars and two additional entries can be earned with the purchase of a gift card to either business. The first ten people to book an appointment with Taylor will receive a free gift. Taylor is booking online here.

For more information visit the shared Facebook page for Thrifty Chicks Boutique and Solstice Esthetics.

Other new businesses have opened up on Kingfield’s Main Street in just the past couple months. These include Sweet Clover Bakery, offering a variety of baked goods including gluten free items; Refresh Smoothie Bar with smoothies, baked goods, soups, and other food items; Western Maine Dance Center, teaching multiple forms of dance to all ages; and the Made in Maine shop with outdoor apparel, 1901 Maine Flag products, Dog Not Gone blaze orange gear, and other items.