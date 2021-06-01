New co-working space provides support to entrepreneurs

FARMINGTON – The COVID-19 pandemic has created struggle and hardship in many forms for many people and businesses over the course of the last year. It has also created a push for adaptive technologies and innovative ways of problem-solving. For Laura Seames of The Lovely Idea Company, an entrepreneur starting a business just as shutdowns began, it highlighted a potential need for rural communities.

The Lovely Idea Company provides co-working spaces— a place for people to work on projects and ideas that includes amenities such as wi-fi, a desk, a restroom, a coffee station— and aims to provide the support a person might need to start their own business. For Seames, this is inspired by her own personal desire to help community members foster their own ideas.

“I have always been interested in entrepreneurship and small businesses and that kind of thing, and what I have in mind 24/7 is coming up with ideas. That, combined with my love of community, my belief that we’re better together— the more inclusive, the more supportive we can be, lead me to create The Lovely Idea Company.”

Though the Lovely Idea Company’s mission is to support and encourage individuals to bring their lovely ideas to life, Seames’ focus is on finding ways to “contribute to overall community wellness.”

Seames describes her business as having been at a “low simmer” because of CDC guidelines, but has still been able to support individuals needing accommodations for work they didn’t previously need due to changes in circumstances. As restrictions are lifted, she will be able to accommodate more needs, such as offering a sounding board for ideas and “collective brainstorming.”

“The hope, in general, is just to help people bring their lovely ideas to life,” said Seames.

Co-working spaces are on the rise in Maine, with locations in Bethel, Lewiston, Portland, Waterville and other more urban areas. The biggest struggle in rural areas, according to Seames, is awareness that these opportunities exist.

Part of what makes a co-working space like The Lovely Idea Company so intriguing for someone like Seames is that it helps people get started with fewer risks. According to Seames, it’s an inexpensive way for entrepreneurs to test the waters without taking any huge monetary risks.

“The special thing about these kinds of spaces is sharing the community with each other,” said Seames, who would like to see “more thriving and less of a surviving mentality” in her own community.

Seames is currently offering collaborative virtual workspaces, and since she’s in the process of slowly opening this summer, is offering summer memberships with different pricing options depending on what an individual might be looking for in terms of the length of membership an individual is interested in: summer-long or month-to-month.

Anyone with questions or interest in a co-working space can visit thelovelyideacompany.com for more details.