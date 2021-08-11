New hires at police department; new business licenses issued

FARMINGTON — “It seems like a real good time to be living in Farmington,” selectman Michael Fogg said in the August 10 meeting.

The town is anticipating new revenues through the solar project, Christian Waller starts as the new Town Manager in just a few days, and the High Street project will bring a new look to the downtown area.

Chief of Police Ken Charles introduced two new hires to the board; Ethan Whitley and Matthew Brann.

Brann started his law enforcement career with the department in 2004 before transferring to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. He worked at the sheriff’s office from 2009 to 2020, when he took a position teaching Law Enforcement at Foster Tech. Now, he will be the School Resource Officer for the department. He has crisis intervention training and is a decorated law enforcement officer. Chief Charles said that Officer Bridgette Gilbert, who retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, left big shoes to fill.

“He’ll make his own shoes,” Charles said of Brann.

Ethan Whitney, from Rhode Island, comes to the department with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Criminology. In addition, he has experience working as a direct support professional for individuals with severe mental health issues. This experience will be a valuable asset, Chief Charles indicated.

Whitney has been working for about two weeks, mostly in training with Officer Ethan Boyd. Boyd reported that Whitney has been doing well and that they’ve received positive feedback from the community about his interactions with the public.

The board held a public hearing for a new liquor license for Chanthalaty Vilayphan, doing business as Sabaidee Thai Restaurant. The restaurant is expected to open on October 1, in the former Thai Smile building at 168 Front Street. The board approved the license and expressed hopes that the business endeavor is successful.

The board also held a public hearing for a new lunch wagon license for Shelly Zoebisch and Takoda Zoebisch of Freeman Township. The mother-son duo operates ‘The Food Dude’ cart, selling tacos and nachos at various events, festivals, and farmer’s markets in Franklin County. The board approved the license.

There were applications for pole permits from Consolidated Communications and Central Maine Power for the High Street project. Because of the sidewalk installation, several poles need to be relocated; most are moving six feet or less, with one that will move about twelve feet. The board approved and signed the applications.

A construction overload weight permit was required by a contractor for Maine Department of Transportation, allowing overweight vehicles to use town roads and bridges for construction project 022296.01, the Farmington Falls bridge replacement. The project has been put out for bid.

As Town Manager Richard Davis prepares to leave, his seat on the Maine Municipal Association Legislative Policy Committee will need to be filled. Michael Fogg has served as his alternate for years, and MMA asked if Fogg would be willing to fill that seat or if they wanted to wait for the new town manager.

Fogg expressed a willingness to give it a try, and Stephen Bunker agreed to serve as his alternate; the board voted in favor of that arrangement.