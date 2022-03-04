New hires, retirements approved by county commissioners

FARMINGTON – During the March 1 meeting, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Hardy presented the county commissioners with his notice of retirement, effective May 31. The commissioners present, Terry Brann and Lance Harvell, accepted the retirement with their best wishes.

Hardy said that he will continue to be involved to some extent with the communications infrastructure.

Hardy also shared a job description for administration at EMA through the transition. Rather than advertise for a deputy director, the position will be for an assist emergency management coordinator. The commissioners approved the position.

At the communications center, Hardy asked the commissioners to approve three job postings for dispatchers. Currently, there is an opening for a dispatch supervisor, which will be posted internally. If a supervisor is hired internally there will be a full-time dispatcher position that will open up. There is also a part-time dispatcher position open. Rather than advertise multiple times, Hardy wanted to advertise for all three positions at once. The commissioners approved the job postings.

At the county jail, Norman Goff will be retiring after 19 years. There are several openings for full-time corrections officers. Major Doug Blauvelt recommended that the county hire Josiah Chapman of Vienna as a corrections officer, and the commissioners approved the hire.

Rather than hiring a new county clerk, the commissioners voted to create a county administrator position instead. The position will be very similar to the tasks and responsibilities of the county clerk and will be a salaried position based on 40 hours per week.

In January 2019 an amendment was made to the agreement between Maine Public Employees Retirement System and Franklin County to include all jail employees regardless of their union status. Due to this agreement, two individuals should have been enrolled in different plans than the ones they were enrolled in. The error was a county error and Tiffany Baker with Human Resources recommended that the county pay the total sum required to bring the employees to where they should be. The commissioners agreed to fix the issue and pay out $1178.04 to the retirement funds.

The inclement weather policy update was approved. The update clarified language around employee’s personal choice to report to work, and changed the responsibility of closing the offices. Previously, the county clerk would determine a county wide office closure. If the county administrator deems that weather conditions are such that the county offices should be closed, they will advise the chair of the board of commissioners, who will ultimately make that determination. The county will pay employees for hours lost due to such closure.