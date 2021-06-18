New managers of Titcomb Mountain look forward to continuing the work

FARMINGTON – The area’s friendliest mountain has some new friendly faces at the helm as former manager Seth Noonkester passes on the position. Noonkester has led Titcomb Mountain through five years of programming, including the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Going into my fourth season it felt like I had the swing of things, but going into this past season felt like starting over,” he said.

Despite necessary adjustments to abide by the pandemic health safety regulations, Noonkester said it was a very successful season.

“It was 100 percent due to community support.”

Approved in May, co-managers Angela and Tim Norton are well into their positions. Tim, who has a long history of working with Titcomb, will be acting as Operations Manager, while Angela will focus on administrative duties. The local family has some a few ideas up their sleeves, but will primarily focus on getting back to a pre-pandemic version of Titcomb, starting with Adventure Camp during the summer months. This year’s camp has expanded to include cooking classes in collaboration with Healthy Community Coalition and Cooking Matters. Campers will get the opportunity to cook their own lunches, learning a skill and feeding the group simultaneously.

“We’re really excited to offer Adventure Camp again. All of the adventuring that can happen here naturally, and inspiring a love of nature…it’s a week established program that we’re excited to get back up and running,” Angela Norton said.

The couple is looking forward to working with the Board of Directors to put more of an emphasis on rentals. Landscaping will help with beautifying the space for weddings, graduations, celebrations and music, which have filled up much of Titcomb’s calendar for the summer months. Norton also noted the plan to update the lodge kitchen, specifically in an attempt to keep up with the demand of “Titcomb Fries” which have grown in popularity over the years.

In addition to some improvements and updates, Norton said they are looking forward to continuing the work that Noonkester started, while also being at “home” on the mountain.

“We’re called the friendliest mountain around and it truly is just that,” she said.