New Rhythmic Roasts coffee cart to launch in downtown Wilton during Iron and Vine and Ambition Brewing anniversary celebrations

WILTON – Craft shop Iron and Vine in downtown Wilton is celebrating its sixth anniversary with the launch of a coffee cart called Rhythmic Roast on February 10, while neighboring Ambition Brewing will have a coffee-based stout in their honor.

The official launch of Rhythmic Roasts coffee cart will be at Iron and Vine from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, though the cart will also be available with a soft launch at the Galentine’s Day event at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 8.

Aleisha Cappellano is partnering with Iron and Vine owner Vera Johnson to create a space where the coffee cart can be found regularly, as well as create a more comfortable environment in the shop for people to spend time visiting.

“I’m not gonna lie, this is super self-serving,” admitted Johnson. “I’m like, coffee? Come on in!”

The coffee served by Rhythmic Roasts is sourced from Coffee Hound, a Bar Harbor-based company named Most Exciting Start Up Company in Bangor for 2020 by UpStart Maine, according to the Coffee Hound website.

There will also be confections available for sale alongside the coffee, made by Jaimee-Jo Lilley, owner of The Family Table Kitchen & Bakery of Jay, Maine. These will include baked goods designed to go with the signature drinks, such as pistachio cookies to go with Cappellano’s Pistachio Cookie Latte that will be featured in February.

Lilley also made the hot cocoa blend and the chai blend that will be available at the cart. Additionally, Cappellano is working with Lilley to create signature “house sauces,” so the sauces available at the Rhythmic Roasts cart will be available only there. The sauces are in the works, and whether they will be available Saturday depends on Cappellano and Lilley reaching a consensus on the sauce flavors in time for that. Some sauces they hope to have ready include a dulce de leche sauce and a white chocolate sauce.

In conjunction with this launch, Ambition Brewing, who is celebrating their own 5th anniversary this month, is creating a coffee-based white stout that will be available at the brewery two doors down from Iron and Vine on Saturday.

This launch comes in the middle of the day’s longer anniversary celebration event.

“I am grateful to our supportive community for a celebration of 6 years!” said Johnson. In celebration, from 10-4 on that Saturday the store will be offering 10% off all bagged whole bean or ground coffee, all hot sauces, maple syrup products; and a special 15% off Veras handmade jewelry.

Though Iron and Vine opened on February 14, 2018, Johnson hasn’t typically been present to do an anniversary event each year since then. “I’m usually out of town for it, celebrating and loving myself, but I’m here this year, loving myself in different ways,” she said.

The Rhythmic Roasts coffee cart launch will be from 11-1, after which the cart will be at Iron and Vine regularly on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30-11, and Sundays from 8:30-12. Mondays, Cappellano will perform coffee deliveries, and the rest of the time the cart will be available to book for parties, catering, or other celebratory or treat events. On Valentine’s Day this year, Cappellano will be doing Singing Coffeegram deliveries that people can order for their sweethearts or someone whose Valentine’s Day they just wish to brighten.

For more information, see rhythmicroasts.com