New Sharon man killed in Rome crash

ROME – A New Sharon resident was killed last night on Route 225 after his pickup truck went off the road and rolled over.

According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, state troopers responded at 8:11 p.m. Thursday evening to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 225, known locally as the Rome Road. Upon arriving, the troopers were able to determine that a 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling north on Route 225 had crashed after failing to negotiate a left turn. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck large trees prior to rolling onto its side, entrapping the driver.

The operator has been identified by state police as Brad Daggett, 22 of New Sharon. A single passenger, Haylie Smith, 20 of Madison, was also inside the pickup truck when it crashed.

According to Moss, a rescue crew with the Rome Fire Department was able to extricate Daggett. The firefighters and responding Delta Ambulance Service personnel were able to provide medical assistance but Daggett died at the scene due to his injuries. Smith received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Moss said that the state police’s preliminary information indicated that unsafe speed, limited visibility due to fog and wet road conditions appeared to be contributing factors in the crash. Neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt.

Route 225 was closed for 3 hours while emergency crews worked at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the state police.