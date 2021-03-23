New Sharon man suffers significant burns from alleged barrel fire

NEW SHARON – A man suffered significant injuries Monday evening after attempting to add gasoline to a barrel fire according to information from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The New Sharon Fire Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 22, and arrived at 33 Gloria Road to find 85-year-old John Gill injured from the flames of the barrel fire. The State Fire Marshal was notified and investigators determined the nature of the incident.

Gill reportedly suffered burns to roughly 80 percent of his body and was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center. He is in critical condition.