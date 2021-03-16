New Sharon residents pass budget by referendum

NEW SHARON – Residents voted by ballot on Friday due to the current pandemic; Chair of Selectboard Lorna Nichols said they purposefully kept things simple this year for the sake of the voters.

“There was more information provided this year than ever before due to the referendum vote. We wanted to make sure residents had as much information as possible,” she said.

The total amount of taxation only increased by $100,000 according to Town Treasurer Erin Norton, primarily due to the debt service from the new town office/fire station building. Payments for the new building will be approximately $7,000 each month for the next 15 years, according to the town’s website. The total amount of taxation passed by voters was $1,120,202. Norton said the construction of Dollar General on Mile Hill Road should help absorb some of the costs of the debt service. The new store will be on the tax roles beginning April 1.

Selectman Travis Pond was reelected for another three-year term on the board; Pond was running unopposed and received 91 votes. Edward Pond received 97 votes for another three-year term as road commissioner. Running unopposed, Judith Kaut received 80 votes for a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors and Alvin Harris for a five-year term as a water district trustee.