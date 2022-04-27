New Vineyard man charged with gross sexual assault

NEW VINEYARD – A local man has been charged with three counts of felony sexual assault following a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

John E. Mills, Jr., 43 of New Vineyard, has been charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies, as well as an additional count of gross sexual assault, a Class B felony. All three charges relate to crimes allegedly committed against a juvenile that was under the age of 18.

Per an affidavit filed with the court by FCSO Detective David Davol, the FCSO began investigating after a complaint was made by a family member of the juvenile to the Farmington Police Department. Davol interviewed the juvenile and then Mills, arresting the New Vineyard man at the conclusion of that interview.

According to the charging document, the Class A gross sexual assault charges stem from alleged criminal behavior which reportedly occurred in the first six months of 2010, when the juvenile was under the age of 12, and between July 2010 and July 2012, when the juvenile was under the age of 14. The Class B felony charge relates to alleged behavior which occurred between 2012 and Jan. 31, 2022, when the juvenile had not attained the age of 18.

Mills was transported to Franklin County Detention Center and held while awaiting an initial appearance in court Wednesday.