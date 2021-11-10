New yoga class comes to Farmington

A new yoga class in Farmington aims to release mental stress and reverse physical tension; Sat Manav Yoga Ashram will be putting on a free monthly yoga class on the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes will be held on the first floor of Thomas Performing Arts Center.

Taught by Uma Lescault, it is attainable for people of any experience level. No pre-registration is required, and mats are suggested. Donations are greatly appreciated; they will directly support Sat Manav Yoga Ashram and the services they provide.

The class focuses on the importance of breath and its connection to life, utilizing breath work as well as physical poses to introduce the concept of traditional yoga. Lescault, who has been practicing yoga daily for over twenty years and teaching for twelve, emphasizes the importance of a more traditional approach to yoga.

“Traditional yoga recognizes that to have true health and wellbeing on any level we need to have it on all levels,” she said.

The first class was a success, with a great turn out at the new venue. Lescault said she was glad to meet new people in the area that are looking to invest in their wellbeing.

“It was also really wonderful to be teaching in a new place,” she said. Before last Wednesday, Lescault hadn’t been able to teach outside of the ashram due to COVID-19.

Sat Manav Yoga Ashram is located in Industry, a half hour outside of Farmington. Ashram means “a place of striving…to reach the ultimate experience of fulfillment we all innately seek.”

The ashram is home to many resident yogis who have dedicated their lives to practicing yoga. In Lescault’s words, yoga is “a way of life,” rather than a fitness activity. Treating yoga as such “denotes physical strength and health, separate from mental and emotional health.”

Sat Manav offers weekly Sunday yoga classes, as well as day events, massage and health consultations, and both weekend and week-long retreats. Their well known retreat program attracts people from across the country to experience Yogic life at Sat Manav. For more information call 207-485-1228 and ask for Uma, or visit https://satmanavyogaashram.com for more information.