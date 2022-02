Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due Friday’s winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us here.

RSU 9 schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4.

The Farmington Town Office will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, due to the storm.

The Farmington Public Library will be closed Friday, Feb. 4.

The Phillips Town Office will be closed, Friday, Feb. 4.