Non-profit organization building a retreat facility in Chesterville to honor and support women veterans

CHESTERVILLE – A non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and supporting female veterans is building a retreat facility in Chesterville, Maine. For the last four years, Women Veteran’s Glamping has rented out facilities to host retreats, but in August 2023 the organization purchased 15 acres in Chesterville to build their own facility.

The organization’s motto is “she served, honor her,” and they are committed to recognizing and supporting the two million women veterans across the country. The mission is “to offer women veterans opportunity to recreate and comradery of shared experiences in a safe, judgment free, supportive environment.” WVG is a 501(c)3 non-profit run by a volunteer board of veterans.

“Women veterans have made immense sacrifices and contributions to our country, and this new retreat facility will serve as a sanctuary for them, providing a space to heal, bond, and thrive,” the organization states in a news release. “Women Veteran’s Glamping believes that this retreat will be a source of empowerment and rejuvenation for women who have served our nation. We have been successful for the last four years in working toward this goal.”

The facility will include accommodations and meeting spaces designed for comfort and tranquility; specialized programs to address the unique challenges faced by women veterans; outdoor recreational spaces to foster a sense of community and camaraderie; and informational referrals to mental health services, counseling, and therapeutic activities.

The retreats offered by WVG are not a replacement for mental health and physical health services, but they can help meet the social-emotional needs of veterans and help make connections to the appropriate resources.

President and founder Nichole Jordan said they do not discriminate between combat and non-combat veterans, those who served overseas or stateside, and those who have a disability status and those who do not. The retreats are open to honorably discharged and retired female veterans and there are conditions enforced at the retreats to promote a healthy environment: no marijuana, no drugs, no alcohol, and no firearms.

For Jordan, it’s about connection, empowerment, and support. She served in the 744th Transportation Company NH ARNG out of Claremont and Keene, NH from 1991 to 1994, and US Army Ft. Hood, Active Army, 1994 to 1995 until injury removed her from duty. When going into active duty her goal was to serve a full twenty years, but she was unable to do so because of her injuries.

Jordan recalls visiting American Legion posts and asking to join, only to be handed an auxiliary membership form instead of the post membership without being asked which form she needed. On other occasions, she has visited state parks where she should be allowed free admission as a veteran, only to be asked what branch her husband served in. While women have been serving in the armed forces for decades, they can still face discrimination or even pass under the radar entirely.

“We want to keep working forward,” Jordan said. By being a visible advocate for female veterans and service members, she aims to change the narrative around women in the military. “The lack of respect and lack of acknowledgement of female veterans does not encourage the younger generations to step up to the plate.”

“Glamping” is a term coined from ‘glamourous camping’ and describes a camping trip with amenities and luxuries beyond the typical mini propane burner stove and single-sleeper tent. WVG has hosted deep sea fishing trips, hiking trips, and overnight retreats spanning several days. The retreats are typically in yurts, either on or off the grid, and activities include hiking, kayaking, swimming, arts and crafts, and evening campfires. The veterans travel to Maine, where WVG picks them up and covers the expenses for their stay.

WVG also works with Quilts of Valor to present veterans with a quilt during the retreats.

U.S. Army veteran Kat reported that after attending a retreat, she no longer felt alone and worthless. She met twenty new sisters, and was able to experience the close-knit family connection she had lost when she left the service, while building friendships that she can still rely on.

For four years, WVG has rented other facilities to host these retreats. With the purchase of the property in Chesterville, they anticipate holding many more retreats, and investing into the longevity of the program. However, the property is undeveloped, and over a million dollars are needed to build the retreat center. This includes $22,000 for power lines to the building site, over $20,000 for the septic system, and $25,000 for the well, before construction even starts. They are looking to build community partnerships and find ways to move the project forward.

“We are not competing with other veterans’ organizations,” Jordan said. “We want to work in conjunction with them to recognize and honor all veterans. Each organization has a different focus, a different speciality.” For WVG, that focus is women.

Outside of the retreats, WVG hosts coffee talks and free haircuts with stylists specializing in womens’ haircuts, and participates in community events, parades, and festivals across the country to help spread awareness about the organization. They have volunteered at Ironman competitions and plan to do so again this year.

WVG is also looking to present at events local to Franklin County, such as the Wilton Blueberry Festival. This weekend, WVG will be at the Augusta Civic Center for the 2024 Augusta RV Show, March 15-17.

For more information about WVG, visit www.womenveteransglamping.org or email Nichole Jordan at info@womenveteransglamping.org