Nordic Eastern High School Championships to be held at Titcomb on March 19-20

FARMINGTON – In a few weeks, the Titcomb Mountain Nordic trails will be buzzing with over two hundred athletes representing their states in the New England Nordic Ski Association’s Eastern High School Championships.

This is the premier event for high school and prep school Nordic racers in New England and New York. Competition between states is highly competitive and the goal of the EHSC is to provide the highest quality competition for high school-aged athletes. Athletes qualify for the EHS Championships through state qualifying races (ME, NH, VT, MA, and NY). Up to 24 boys and 24 girls are selected for each state’s teams. This group is represented with athletes who also qualified for Junior Nationals in Minnesota this year.

A proposal was submitted back two years ago to NENSA and Titcomb was selected as host last year but with COVID Challenges, the event was pushed to 2022. The Championship Festival is a huge boost for local businesses and the community.

“Our volunteers have come together to make this possible,” Tony Ramsey, the event’s Nordic Course Chief, said. “We have been building fencing; stockpiling snow; improving trails and making adjustments to ensure a top-notch quality event. Our hopes are that the athletes race well, enjoy the mountain and the families leave knowing we are the ‘friendliest’ mountain around.”

Many businesses have come forward to support the efforts and the committee would like to acknowledge Franklin Savings Bank for taking the lead as our local supporting sponsor. Franklin Savings Bank also supported the purchase of new Nordic bibs for the use of not only this event but for all Nordic events at the mountain.

“Franklin Savings Bank is proud to be part of the Titcomb Community and as a Lead Sponsor of the Eastern High School Championships, we welcome the athletes, teams, coaches and families to our mountain,” Tim Thompson, President Franklin Savings Bank said.

Other sponsors include Western Mountain Financial Services, Aseltine Law, Living Acres, Riverbend, Collins Enterprises, Wilson Lake Inn, Hannaford, Bixby Chocolates, Comfort Inn, Northern Lights and Saddleback. Titcomb would also like to acknowledge the support from Nensa’s associate sponsors, L.L. Bean Swix and Salomon.

A big part of the team competition is the awarding of the Graham Taylor Team Award. Graham Taylor, who passed away in 2021, is one of the founders of the Eastern High School Championships in 1984. He was involved in all the championships that followed as the Team Leader for Massachusetts.

The first seven championship events were held in Lake Placid at the 1980 Olympic Site–Mt. Hoevenberg. Originally state teams were comprised of 28 skiers, 14 females and 14 males, with two events: an individual event and a relay. In 1990 the team leaders decided the meet should be rotated and hosted by the five participating states. Massachusetts hosted the first rotating event in 1991 at Mountain Top in Vermont and again in 1997 at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, also in Vermont with Taylor serving as Race Director both times. The state rotation continued through the 1990’s until NENSA got firmly established in 2001.

Over the years the event has evolved into state teams of 48 with four events spanning three days: three individual events and a relay, with the top 20 females and top 20 males and top 10 relay teams per state constituting the scoring for each state team with the focus on depth, using a scoring formula developed by Taylor. He has been involved in this championship meet since its inception, and it is fitting that this award be named in his honor.

The Eastern High School Championships weekend’s schedule, along with updates, can be found on the Nensa site at Eastern High School Championships – New England Cross Country Skiing (nensa.net) and Titcomb Mountain website: www.titcombmountain.com. The community is encouraged to attend these races and support our State of Maine team. Many of our local high school athletes will be participating.

Any questions about the event, please contact Titcomb Mountain 207-778-9031.